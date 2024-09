A 45-year-old man was gravely injured on Thursday after he was struck by a tractor in rural Marsalforn.

Police said that they were informed of the incident at around 9.30 am when the man was admitted to the Gozo General Hospital.

Initial investigations suggest that the man, who is from Xagħra, was working in a field in the limits of Żebbuġ, Gozo when the incident occurred.

He was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.