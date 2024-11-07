A 30-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his partner in the neck while she slept.

Chris Peace Ubah appeared in court on Thursday afternoon and was accused of grievously injuring his partner.

He was further charged with holding the woman against her will.

The man pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting inspector Omar Zammit told the court that the police were informed that a woman was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital after she was allegedly stabbed in the neck by her partner.

The woman told the medical staff and the police officers that her partner threatened that he would kill himself.

Police officers immediately went to arrest the man at a Swieqi guesthouse. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and later admitted to Mount Carmel, a mental health hospital.

Inspector Zammit told the court that the accused was immediately arrested on Wednesday afternoon following his discharge from Mount Carmel Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Defence lawyer Herman Mula did not request bail on Thursday.

AG lawyer Etienne Savona prosecuted.

The man was remanded in custody.