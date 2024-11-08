A man who agreed not to report a thief to the police for having robbed him in exchange for €100 has ended up being charged with blackmail.

Joseph Tabone was arraigned in court under arrest on Friday to face charges related to extortion, tampering with a crime scene as well as breaching bail conditions in an unrelated case. His wife, Claudine, was also charged with extortion.

Inspector Wayne Bonello told the court that the matter began when the Tabone couple, who both described themselves as mechanical engineers, discovered that somebody had stolen an air compressor from their garage in Għaxaq.

Joseph Tabone then discovered that the compressor was inside a car parked in a different garage right next door to his. The car belonged to Clayton Cauchi.

Tabone confronted Cauchi and then agreed not to file a police report about the theft provided Cauchi paid him €100 for the trouble, the inspector said. Claudine Tabone is then alleged to have chased Cauchi to pay that money.

Prosecutors argue that in demanding compensatory payment from Cauchi, Johann and Claudine Tabone effectively blackmailed him.

Lawyers representing the Tabone couple say that is not true, as they had every right to report Cauchi to the police for theft and were also entitled to retrieve their stolen property.

The two accused pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned on Friday. The inspector said they were arraigned under arrest as Tabone had breached bail conditions.

Prosecutors objected to a request for bail, arguing that Cauchi – who is due to be charged with theft separately, though by a writ of summons rather than arrest – has yet to testify in the case.

But Magistrate Joe Gatt discarded that line of argument and agreed to allow the two accused out of custody.

Joseph Tabone must sign a bail book three times a week and remain at home between 9.30pm and 5am. Claudine Tabone must sign a bail book once a week. Both were ordered to pay a €500 deposit and €2,000 personal guarantee.

The defendants were represented by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit. Inspectors Wayne Bonello and James Mallia prosecuted.