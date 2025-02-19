A man has been charged with rape after a former colleague at a gaming company accused him of sexual assault.

The alleged incident took place in October, a court heard on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old man, who worked as a customer care official, also faces charges of non-consensual sexual acts on the woman and holding her against her will.

He denies all charges.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace granted a prosecution request for a ban on the victim's name and a protection order in her favour.

Defence lawyer Edmond Cuschieri requested bail, pointing out that the alleged incident took place four months ago and his client was only being arraigned now.

He argued that detention should be the exception and that there are no valid reasons to deny bail.

The prosecution objected on the basis that the woman has not yet testified and that he knows where she lives as he had ordered a cab for her.

Prosecutors also explained that the delay in arraignment was due to the accused only being located on Tuesday, after the woman filed a police report on January 25.

They further argued that the accused had no fixed address and had been dismissed from the gaming company following the alleged incident.

Cuschieri countered that his client should not be ‘penalised’ for the police delay in finding him.

The court denied bail.

Attorney General lawyer Danika Vella prosecuted together with inspectors Dorianne Tabone and Godwin Scerri.