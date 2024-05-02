A man was grievously injured in a brawl at a Paola private residence.

The police said the argument on Triq Ħaż-Żabbar was reported at 9.40am on Thursday.

The 47-year-old Syrian national who lives in Paola, suffered injuries to his arms when he was assaulted with a pointed metal bar.

According to preliminary investigations, the man was involved in an argument with a 37-year-old Libyan national who lives in Żurrieq.

The police traced the 37-year-old to the Paola Square. 

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing. 

 

