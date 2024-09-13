A man was gravely injured on Friday morning after losing control of his motorcycle in Valletta.

Police said the driver is a 46-year-old man from Vittoriosa and that the incident occurred at around 7 am in Old Theatre Street in Valletta.

Initial investigations suggested that the man had lost control of his Sym Symphony motorcycle and fell off it.

A medical team assisted him on site before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where his injuries were certified as grievous.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.