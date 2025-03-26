A man was left with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Żabbar in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Initial police investigations indicate the man, a 47-year-old Żabbar resident, was hit by a Peugot 107 driven by a 20-year-old woman from Qormi at around 5.45am.

The incident occurred at Misraħ tal-Madonna Medjatrice.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where his injuries were certified as serious.

Investigations are ongoing.