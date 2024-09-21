A man and a woman were injured after the driver lost control of the motorcycle they were on and knocked them both off.

Police said the incident happened at around 1.30 pm in Triq Tumas Fenech in Birkirkara.

Investigations suggested that the driver, a 39-year-old man from Birkirkara, lost control of the Yamaha GPD and fell.

His companion, a 35-year-old woman also from Birkirkara, also fell off the bike.

As a result of the incident two parked cars were damaged.

The two people were given medical assistance on site and later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The man was certified as having sustained grievous injuries while the woman only suffered light injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.