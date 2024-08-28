Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a Marian vigil at Għajnsielem parish church on Wednesday, the first day of the triduum leading to the feast of Our Lady of Loreto next Sunday.

The vigil will include the recitation of the rosary in various languages by foreign residents living in Għajnsielem at 9pm. An aux flambaux procession with the statue of Our Lady of Loreto will be held at the church parvis during the singing of the Lauretana litany.

Before the vigil, Mgr Teuma will lead a concelebrated mass with homily at 6.30pm. The theme of the sermon will be ‘Queen of the Family’ (Sultana tal-Familja). The Lawretana choir will take part.

The 100-year-old statue of Our Lady of Loreto (Black Madonna) is a replica of the one found at the sanctuary of the Holy House of Loreto in the Marche, Italy. It was manufactured in Rome and arrived in Malta in June 1924. It was blessed by Mgr Michael Gonzi at the Archbishop’s Palace in Valletta in June 1924, on the day that Mgr Gonzi was consecrated Gozo bishop. Mgr Gonzi granted a 50-day indulgence to those who recited the Salve Reġina in front of the statue.

After a while, the statue was deposited at the house of architect Ugo Mallia from where on September 13, 1924, it was taken to Għajnsielem on the Golly ship, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh Band. The statue was paid for by Franġisk Mizzi tax-Xixa of Għajnsielem. It cost eight pounds.