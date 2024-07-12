Cardinal Mario Grech will lead a pontifical mass to mark the feast of Our Lady of Succour at Kerċem parish church on Sunday at 9am.

Mgr Grech will also be celebrating his 40th priesthood anniversary. The St Gregory choir, under the direction of maestro di cappella Carmel Grech, will take part. The St Anthony Band of Birkirkara will play marches along the main streets of Kerċem at noon.

The parish community will gather at the church for evening prayers, led by Fr Franklin Micallef, at 7pm, followed by the procession with the statue of Our Lady accompanied by the St Gregory Band of Kerċem. The Mnarja Band will perform a concert in front of the parish church at 8.15pm.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic will take place at 6.45pm. The procession, led by Mgr Francis Sultana, will start from the Eucharistic chapel to the parish church. Bishop Anton Teuma will concelebrate mass at 7pm, with the participation of the Stella Maris orchestra and St Gregory choir.

The sixth edition of Flames Across the Meadows will be held in Triq il-Kalandrijiet at 10.45pm, with the participation of St Michael’s fireworks factory of Lija, 25 ta’ Novembru fireworks of Żejtun and St Mary’s fireworks of Qrendi. A display of ground fireworks will be held at midnight.

Kerċem was separated from the cathedral and established a separate parish on March 10, 1885. The foundation stone of the church was laid on March 12, 1846, the feast of St Gregory, when a votive procession used to wend its way from the cathedral to the old chapel of St Gregory. It was consecrated on October 22, 1912.