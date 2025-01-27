A married woman whose lover caught her with another woman has dropped stalking charges she filed with the police.

The unusual criminal case came to an abrupt end when the two women told the court that they no longer wanted the man – a pensioner – prosecuted.

Both women had accused the 67-year-old man of stalking and harassment, saying he was threatening to publish a video of them on social media.

The man was in a relationship with one of the women but things turned sour and she left him. He subsequently hired an acquaintance to follow her, and he filmed the woman kissing another woman while stuck in traffic, the court heard.

Police pressed charges when they received a copy of that video along with allegations by the man’s former lover that he was stalking her.

All three people involved – the man and two women – are married with families of their own. The court ordered a ban on the publication of their names to protect their families.

When the case appeared before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, the women said they no longer wanted to testify against the man.

The man, through his lawyers, said he just wanted to move on and never see his ex-lover again.

The court dismissed the case.

Lawyer Marouska Debono was counsel for the defence. Lawyer Franco Debono appeared on the victims’ behalf.