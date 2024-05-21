The Marriott Hotel, overlooking Balluta Bay in St Julian's, has upgraded to a five-star resort and spa after a €40 million investment.

The final phase of the project was the completion and opening of the Cala Lido, Bar & Restaurant, which, the hotel said, sets it apart by bringing ‘Wonderful Hospitality. Always,’ to every aspect of the guest experience.

“The classification to Malta Marriott Resort & Spa presents an opportunity to invite new and loyal travellers of Marriott Bonvoy’s flagship hotel brand to embark on their next journey of relaxation and exploration. Furthermore, the launch of Cala Lido is designed to meet and exceed the evolving needs of multi-generational travellers, creating a space that is met by comfort, connection, and excitement", general manager Alex Incorvaja said.

The €4M venue gives Malta Marriott an uplift in its leisure proposition through the introduction of an additional large outdoor pool and children’s splash pool, a restaurant & bar, expanded banqueting space, all set within lush, purposely landscaped gardens, complementing a roof-top pool and an indoor pool which forms part of its spa facility.

The new lido at the Marriott.

The conclusion of the project was celebrated on Monday with a reception attended by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who said this was another vote of confidence in Malta's tourism industry.

One of the guest rooms overlooking a pool.

He said such an investment was made possible because Malta's tourism sector had grown and seasonality had become something of the past.

The prime minister was taken on a tour of the complex and met workers and the local and overseas management, including David Marriott, chairman of Mariott International.

He promised the government's continued support for the tourism industry and further efforts to raise standards.