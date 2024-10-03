The Fidem Foundation will hold its first Mental Health Awareness Festival on Sunday at the Pembroke Tennis Club and Padel Malta courts, Triq l-Imħallef Harding, Pembroke.

The festival aims to remove the stigma around mental health and inspire people of all ages to make their mental wellbeing a priority through physical activity.

Fidem Foundation founder Dr Sabine Agius Cabourdin said: “Mental wellbeing has always been at the heart of Fidem’s ethos - while we empower women by giving them access to life-changing education, we look after their mental health which is impacted by the challenges they face in their life.”

“During Covid Fidem recognised the impact the pandemic was having on people’s mental health and created the We Connect community to bring people together online via a private Facebook group so they could share their fears, questions and anxieties. We even opened a hotline and helped two people who were on the brink of suicide. A year ago we launched two gender-specific communities - Bejnietna for women and Isma Ħabib for men - where people can get together in safety with a professional to share and work through their mental health challenges. All Fidem’s services are offered free of charge.”

The foundation said physical activity helps people's mental health by improving mood, reducing stress, increasing self-esteem and helping to prevent depression and anxiety.

The festival will feature sporting activities throughout the day - all free - including yoga, zumba, legs & abs class etc. Participants will have the opportunity to try out padel, pickleball and tennis. For the more athletic, there will be a spinning marathon kicking off at 10am.

The event will be compered by David Ozi Borg who has famously spoken publicly about his own mental health challenges. Speakers will include Dr Adele Muscat from the Institute for Physical Education and Sport while Alison Bezzina, the Commissioner for Animal Welfare, will lead the Walk & Talk with dogs together with TV presenter Moira Delia.

Singers Kevin Paul Calleja and Claudia Faniello will be entertaining and sharing their message about mental health.

Fidem’s professional therapists and coach will be on hand throughout the morning to speak to anyone who wishes to access professional counselling for free.

Those wishing to try Padel, Tennis, or Pickleball can book their free 30-minute session on tel: 9922 3192