Malta International Airport was declared best airport in its category at the Airports Council International (ACI) awards ceremony on Wednesday night in Istanbul.

MIA topped the European 5-10 million passenger category, beating stiff competition from shortlisted peers Brussels Charleroi Airport and Seville Airport.

The accolade is awarded to airports which showed exceptional resilience in 2023, particularly in the areas of strategic foresight, operational management and financial performance.

Malta International Airport focused its efforts last year on establishing further air links, diversifying revenue streams and laying the groundwork for the transformation of its campus with a planned investment programme totalling €250 million.

“What we managed to achieve together this past year has far surpassed our expectations, and would not have been possible without the contributions of every member of the Malta Airport team and our stakeholders,” Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg said.

“As we enter a truly transformational era for Malta International Airport, we will continue to build resilience into every facet of our operations to deliver a future-proof airport. We are not simply preparing for the future, but we are actively shaping it.”

MIA has embarked on an extensive terminal expansion project, the first phase of which is nearing completion, and is further digitising the passenger journey through the installation of new scanning equipment for hand luggage.

The company is also building a new apron and preparing for the resurfacing of the primary runway.

It also plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.