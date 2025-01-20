The Momentum political party has launched a parliamentary petition calling on the government to drop plans for amendments to the law governing magisterial inquiries.

The government moved a bill to amend the law on magisterial inquiries last week, but it has not published it yet. The prime minister has said he wants to stop 'abuses' of the current system and hold those making vexatious claims accountable.

Momentum invited people to sign its petition at https://parlament.mt/mt/petition?id=254

The text of the petition is the following:

"On 15 December 2024 Prime Minister Robert Abela ordered the Minister of Justice to reform the current system of magisterial inquiries so that, according to him, citizens do not abuse the system.

"This order of the Prime Minister constitutes a danger to democracy in Malta.

"The present Police Commissioner has refused to investigate cases of very questionable conduct on the part of politicians several times in the last four and a half years.

"The Magisterial Inquiry is therefore the only means that the common citizen has to request an investigation into alleged bad behavior on the part of politicians.

"Therefore we are asking all the Honorable members of this Parliament not to amend this law and to leave it as it is, because otherwise they would be making it more difficult for the citizens to have access to justice."