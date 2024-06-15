A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with grievous injuries on Friday evening following a four-vehicle crash on Regional Road.

The 56-year-old man, who is from Birżebbuġa, was riding a Next Mojito motorycle at around 4pm when the collision happened.

The crash involved three other cars: a Toyota driven by a 43-year-old Żurrieq man, Peugeot driven by a man, 62, also from Żurrieq, and a Mitsubishi driven by a 56-year-old Qrendi man.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and is being treated for grievous injuries, the police said.