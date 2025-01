Two motorcyclists were injured in separate accidents on Wednesday morning, police said.

The first happened at 7.45am in Anton Cassar Street, Marsa, when a motorcycle and a car collided.

The victim was a 21-year-old man from Fgura, who was hospitalised. The car was driven by a 21-year-old woman from Qormi, who was unhurt.

In the second accident at Tal-Barrani Road a 30-year-old Italian man fell off his motorcycle at about 8am.

Both motorcyclists were treated for their injuries in hospital.