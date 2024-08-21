Motors Inc., a leading local automotive local distributor, is proud to announce that it has been chosen as its official local importer. Leapmotor is a cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) brand, to be soon introduced to the Maltese market. The introduction of Leapmotor vehicles in Malta is part of a broader expansion strategy by Leapmotor International. This venture aims to establish Leapmotor as a key player in the global electric vehicle market. This strategic partnership marks an exciting new chapter in sustainable mobility for Malta, bringing innovative and affordable electric vehicles to customers.

Leapmotor, a joint venture between Stellantis and Leapmotor is a technology-driven EV company based in Hangzhou, China. The brand has rapidly emerged as a major player in the global automotive industry, particularly in the electric vehicle sector. The company is known for its commitment to innovation, with a strong focus on intelligent driving, electric motor control, and battery system development. Leapmotor's vehicles are equipped with industry-leading technologies, including the first mass-produced Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) technology and a unique Eight-in-One Electric Drive System.

Motors Inc. will initially introduce to the Maltese market Leapmotor's flagship models, the C10 SUV and the T03 urban commuter. Leapmotor will be launching two new models a year for the next three years.

The C10 is Leapmotor's first global product, built according to global design and safety standards. The C10 is based on Leapmotor's self-developed LEAP3.0 technology architecture, featuring industry-leading intelligent electric technology such as central integrated electronic and electrical architecture, cell-to-chassis (CTC) technology, and its flagship intelligent cockpit. It is a fully equipped, family-centric D-segment vehicle with best-in-segment premium ride and handling experience, featuring 420 km WLTP range, and is able to meet the 5-star E-NCAP rating standard. After winning the "2023 International CMF Design Award" for its technological and natural aesthetic design, it recently won the 2024 Gold Award from the French Design Awards (FDA) and the 2024 Gold Award from the US MUSE Design Awards.

The T03 is a small five-door, A-segment urban boutique commuter car with B-segment interior space. The T-03 features a 265 km WLTP range is stylish in design and comfortable to drive. The T03 has been ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study in the small BEV segment.

Matthew Fenech Motors Inc. CEO - "We are thrilled to bring Leapmotor's innovative electric vehicles to Malta.This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing sustainable, high-quality mobility solutions to our customers. Leapmotor's advanced technology and dedication to excellence make them the perfect partner for Motors Inc., and we are confident that these vehicles will resonate well with the Maltese market. Indeed, we believe that the price quality proposition will be unbeatable!"

As Leapmotor importer in Malta, Motors Inc. will ensure that the local customers receive the highest level of service and support, from vehicle purchase to after-sales care. The company is committed to making Leapmotor's electric vehicles a popular choice for Maltese drivers seeking an affordable environmentally friendly and technologically advanced transportation solutions.

For more information about Leapmotor vehicles and Motors Inc.'s offerings, please visit the official Leapmotor Malta page.