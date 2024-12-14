Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index ended the week in negative territory, as it closed at 8,401.672 points, equivalent to a 0.1% weekly decline. A total of 20 equities were active, of which six recorded gains while seven headed south. During the four-day trading week total turnover halved to €0.4m, generated across 109 transactions.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index retracted by 0.3%, as it closed at 1,177.228 points. Out of 63 active issues, 24 headed north, while another 19 closed in the opposite direction. The 4.5% Endo Finance plc Unsecured € 2029 issue recorded the best performance, up by 4.9% to close at €96. Conversely, the 4% Stivala Group Finance plc Secured € 2027 lost 2.5%, ending the week at €97.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index closed almost flat at 958.245 points. Out of 21 active issues, 11 headed north while another seven closed in the opposite direction. The 3.7% MGS 2030 headed the list of gainers, as it closed 4.3% higher at €106.09. On the other hand, the 4% MGS 2043 closed 0.8% lower at €108.04.

Top 10 market movements

HSBC Bank Malta plc recorded the third consecutive decline, as its share price fell by 2.1%, closing at €1.41. The equity was active between a weekly high of €1.43 and a low of €1.40 across 11 trades. A total of 17,676 shares exchanged hands, generating a turnover of €24,956.

Bank of Valletta plc erased the previous week’s gain, returning to the €1.70 level after declining by 0.6%. The banking equity was the most liquid security, as a total of 23 transactions involving 68,532 shares generated €116,961.

Similarly, the share price of APS Bank plc retracted by 0.9%. Despite reaching a weekly low of €0.54, the equity managed to close the week at €0.575. A total of eight deals worth €23,011 were executed.

RS2 Software plc (RS2) recovered the previous week’s loss, as it gained 6.4%. RS2 finished the week as the best performer at €0.50. This was the outcome of five transactions of 7,773 shares worth €3,695.

Malita Investments plc was active on Tuesday, as four transactions pushed the equity 6% higher to close at €0.53. A total of 27,468 shares exchanged ownership, generating a turnover of €13,765.

The share price of Hili Properties plc dropped by 2.8%, to close at €0.212. Four deals of 137,000 shares were executed, generating €29,582 in turnover.

Malta Properties Company plc finished the week in the red, as four deals of 63,384 shares dragged the equity 4.4% lower. The equity was active between a weekly high of €0.36 and a low of €0.34, closing at €0.344.

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) joined the list of gainers, adding 2.3% to its share price. IHI ended the week at a high of €0.45. A total of 16,018 shares exchanged ownership across two trades worth €7,058.

Three transactions of 28,669 M&Z plc shares pushed the equity 6.4% higher, closing at €0.585.

The share price of MedservRegis plc experienced a 5.8% decline, closing at €0.565. This was the outcome of two deals of 5,200 shares worth €2,613.

Company announcements

IHI announced the reopening of Brussels’ historic Grand Hotel Astoria situated on Rue Royale, after completing an extensive €150m reconstruction and refurbishment. The property opened on Monday amid the Group’s global expansion as Corinthia Grand Hotel Astoria Brussels.

Malta Properties Company plc has reported its unaudited results for Q3 2024, showing strong operational and financial progress compared to the same period in 2023. Revenue for the first three quarters of 2024 rose to €4.32m, up from €3.66m in 2023. The growth in revenue was mainly driven by the leasing of The Exchange at Spencer Hill in Marsa and the additional rental income from the fully occupied Mediterranean Building in Ta’ Xbiex. Profit for the period reached €1.75m when compared to €1.16m in the same period last year.

Harvest Technology plc announced that the board has resolved to distribute an interim net dividend of €683,419, equivalent to €0.03 per share.

Malta International Airport plc welcomed more than 8.3m passengers between January and November this year, with the eight millionth passenger milestone being reached for the first time in the airport’s history on November 12, 2024.

The airport has experienced remarkable growth in 2024, with year-to-date passenger numbers showing a significant 15% increase compared to the same period last year. This performance positions 2024 as the airport’s most successful year to date. Specifically, November saw 630,637 passengers pass through its terminals, representing a robust 19.2% surge from November 2023.

Tigné Mall plc (TML) announced that it has been notified by Marsamxett Properties Limited (MPL), that following the suspension of trading of the shares of TML, MPL is commencing the squeeze-out process. MPL has earlier this year made a conditional voluntary public takeover bid for the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of TML.

