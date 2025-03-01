Movements in equity and bond indices

This week the MSE Equity Total Return Index increased by 0.8%, closing at 8,784.856 points. A total of 23 equities were active, 10 of which headed north while another eight closed in the opposite direction. Total turnover exceeded €0.6m, more than double that of the previous week. A total of 188 deals were executed.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index recorded a positive 0.3% movement, reaching 951.575 points. Out of 21 active issues, 16 registered gains, while four lost ground. The 1.60% MGS 2032 (III) headed the list of gainers, as it closed 6.1% higher at €90.93. On the other hand, the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) lost 3.7%, ending the week at €84.59.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Returns Index registered an increase of 0.2%, as it closed at 1,186.383 points. A total of 71 issues were active, of which 30 traded higher, while 17 closed in negative territory. The 4% Hili Finance Company plc Unsecured € 2027 traded 2.3% higher, closing at €100. On the other hand, the 3.5% AX Real Estate plc Unsecured € 2032 lost 5% to close at €94.50.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc gained 2.1%, to close at €1.94. During the week, the bank’s equity traded between a high of €1.95 and a low of €1.87, as 99,476 shares exchanged ownership. Total trading value tallied to €190,561.

Similarly, HSBC Bank Malta plc rose by 2% to the €1.57 level. Trading activity included 45,953 shares over 22 trades, worth €71,887.

APS Bank plc (APS) also experienced an increase in its price per share as it closed at €0.63, a week-on-week increase of 1.6%. On the other hand, FIMBank plc shares shed 3.3% to close at $0.145. Three trades on a volume of 67,709 shares were traded during Wednesday’s trading session. The equity did not trade for the rest of the week.

The share price of Mapfre Middlesea plc trended 2.9% higher, to close at €1.42. This increase was the result of three trades worth €6,516.

The equity price of the airport operating company Malta International Airport plc (MIA) increased by 0.8% to end the week at €6.15. Trading activity featured 20 trades on a volume of 22,008 shares. On a year-to-date basis, MIA shares are up 6%.

Shares of BMIT Technologies plc jumped 6.3% to €0.34. Eight trades involving the exchange of 33,250 shares were recorded. Total trading value was just €11,296.PG plc shares lost 1.1%, as two trades on Monday and Tuesday caused its price per share to close at €1.84. The equity did not trade for the rest of the week.

MedservRegis plc plummeted to €0.39, a decline of 18.8%. Four trades across 25,000 shares were recorded. Trading value was a mere €9,450.

Malita Investments plc shares increased by 5% to end at €0.525. This increase was the result of seven trades worth €28,230.

Company announcements

Malta Properties Company plc announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on March 20. The board will consider and approve the company’s audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and consider the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended to the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).

BMIT Technologies plc announced that the board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on March 11. The board will consider and approve the company’s audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and consider the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended to the company’s AGM.

During the week, Loqus Holdings plc announced that the directors have approved the half-yearly report of the company for the six months ended December 31, 2024. The company registered a loss of €625,000, despite reaching a record revenue of nearly €12m. The directors did not propose the payment of dividend.

Earlier this week, MaltaPost plc announced that the company held the AGM on February 20, during which all ordinary resolutions on the agenda were approved. Some of these resolutions included the approval of the audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2024, and the declaration of a final ordinary gross dividend of €0.037 per nominal share.

AX Real Estate plc announced that the board of directors of the company met on February 24 and resolved to approve the audited financial statements of the company for the financial year ended October 31, 2024. Profit before tax increased, with group profit before tax rising to €11.3m, up from €4.6m, and company profit before tax also increased to €12.4m, up from €6.8m. Group revenue increased significantly to €19.4m, an increase of 64% over 2023, driven primarily by rental income. The directors intend to distribute a final gross dividend of €0.008424 per ordinary share. The company’s annual general meeting will be held on April 29.

The board of directors of Malta International Airport plc approved the group’s financial results for the year ended on December 31, 2024. The group’s revenues for 2024 totalled €142.9m, translating to an increase of 18.8% over the previous year. The group netted a record profit of €46.3m, corresponding to an increase of 15% compared to 2023. The board is recommending the payment of a final gross dividend of €0.1846 on all shares settled as at close of business on April 14. The dividend shall be paid by not later than May 31, 2025.

The Convenience Shop (Holding) plc announced that a board of directors’ meeting is scheduled on April 28, to consider, and if appropriate, approve the company’s audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.