Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index closed in positive territory, as it increased by 0.7% to end at 8,438.492 points. A total of 22 issues were active, seven of which headed north while another 12 closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover reached €2.4m, generated across 224 transactions.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index advanced by 0.3%, as it reached 1,188.482 points. Out of 71 active issues, 26 increased while 23 closed in the red. The 4.3% Mercury Projects Finance plc Secured 2032 headed the list of gainers, as it closed at €101, equivalent to a 3.1% change. Conversely, the 3.65% Stivala Group Finance plc Secured 2029 closed 4% lower at €96.01.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index registered a 0.3% decline, as it closed at 943.081 points. A total of 24 issues were active, six of which traded higher while another 16 registered a drop. The 3% MGS 2040 was the best performer, as it closed 4.2% higher at €100. On the other hand, the 1.50% MGS 2045 ended the week 5.3% lower at €66.80.

Top 10 market movements

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) saw its share price rise by 8.7% after announcing a share buyback on Thursday, which will be recommended for approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. MIA’s share price closed at a weekly high of €6.25, with 176,477 shares traded across 53 deals, making it the most active equity of the week, with a total trading turnover of €1.04m.

LifeStar Holding plc was the top performer, with a 150% increase in its share price, closing at €0.975. Trading activity included three deals across 182 shares.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc experienced a 0.6% decrease in its share price, closing at €1.73. The equity traded between €1.70 and €1.74, with 381,857 shares exchanging hands over 48 deals, amounting to a turnover of €656,472.

HSBC Bank Malta plc gained 1.4%, closing at a weekly high of €1.42, after falling to a low of €1.33 on Friday. A total of 61,706 shares were traded across 14 transactions, with a turnover of €87,372.

The share price of GO plc fell by 0.8%, ending the week at €2.60, with nine deals on a volume of 67,326 shares and a turnover of €175,084.

BMIT Technologies plc saw its share price drop by 2.9%, finishing the week at €0.33 after six deals worth €112,075 were recorded.

The Convenience Shop Holding plc experienced an 18.8% decline in its share price, closing at €0.80. Three deals involving 6,000 shares were executed, resulting in a turnover of €4,985.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc recorded a 1.5% decline, ending the week at €6.50. This was the result of four transactions worth €11,145.

Trident Estates plc held onto the 6.7% gain from Tuesday, closing at €1.12 after four small deals tallying to a value of €399.

Hili Properties plc ended the week with a 3.8% decline, closing at €0.202. A total of 108,300 shares were traded over 10 deals, generating a turnover of €22,263.

Company announcements

The board of PG plc announced that its subsidiary, Pavi Shopping Complex Ltd, has entered into a deed of modification with the Lands Authority to change the use of a portion of land at ‘ta’ l-Istabar’, limits of Qormi, from industrial to commercial. This property, acquired by Pavi in 2022, has been modified for a consideration of €4.8m.

The board of MIA has resolved to recommend a share buyback programme at the upcoming AGM. The proposed programme will allow for the repurchase of up to 1% of the total issued share capital, equivalent to 1,353,000 shares, at prices ranging between €3.00 and €7.38 per share. If approved, the buyback will run from June 1, 2025 until the AGM of 2026. Repurchased shares will be cancelled.

December traffic through MIA amounted to 591,539 passenger movements, translating to an 11.8% growth rate over 2023. This figure brought full-year traffic for 2024 up to 8.96m passengers, marking a 14.8% increase over the previous year. This annual growth rate is the third highest in the airport’s history. Additionally, the seat load factor for 2024 reached an annual all-time high of 86%.

