Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index closed slightly lower, as it fell by 0.02% and closed at 8,199.756 points. A total of 21 equities were active, as six headed north, while another eight closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover reached €0.4m, generated across 134 transactions.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index retracted by 0.1% as it ended the month at 908.927 points. Out of 23 active issues, 10 increased, while another 10 closed in the red. The 3.4% MGS 2027 headed the list of gainers, as it closed at €101, equivalent to a 0.4% change. Conversely, the 3% MGS 2040 closed 8.8% lower at €89.34.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a 1.2% increase, as it closed at 1,182.069 points. A total of 61 issues were active, as 30 traded higher while another 12 declined.

The 4% Hili Finance Company plc Unsecured € 2027 was the best performer, as it closed 4.2% higher at €100. On the other hand, the 3.75% TUM Finance plc Secured € 2029 ended the week 5.8% lower at €93.

Top 10 market movements

International Hotel Investments plc registered a 5.9% increase in its share price. The equity traded at a weekly low of €0.41 and closed at a high of €0.43. Trading activity included eight deals of 29,380 shares worth €12,268.

In the banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc experienced a 2.6% decrease in its share price, ending the week at €1.50. This was the outcome of two deals involving 3,022 shares worth €4,533.

On the other hand, its peer, Bank of Valletta plc (BOV), advanced by 0.7% to end the week at €1.44, after trading at a weekly low €1.40. There were 34 trades of 109,897 shares which generated the highest weekly turnover of €156,271. Since the beginning of the year, BOV shares have gained 1.4%.

The share price of Mapfre Middlesea plc fell by 2.2%, closing the week at €1.34. The equity generated a turnover of €8,136 across five transactions involving 6,268 shares.

Malta International Airport plc joined the list of losers, ending the week lower by 0.9% at €5.70. A total of 11,183 shares spread across 14 deals were traded, generating a total turnover of €63,617.

RS2 Software plc Ordinary shares added to the previous week’s gain, closing the week at €0.85 with a gain of 1.2%. Trading activity was minimal, as two deals of 1,500 shares were executed.

In the same sector, the share price of BMIT Technologies plc retracted by 2.2%. The equity finished the week at €0.35, as 6,667 shares exchanging hands across three deals.

One deal of 5,000 MIDI plc shares sent the equity south by 13.6% to end the week at €0.216.

Malita Investments plc experienced a 2.2% increase in its share price. The equity failed to close at the intra-weekly high of €0.48 and closed at €0.46. Two deals worth just €1,160 were executed.

PG plc recovered the previous week’s decline, ending the week with a 0.5% gain at €1.94. A total of 44,800 shares exchanged ownership across 13 deals, generating €86,848 in turnover.

Company announcements

RS2 Software plc announced that it has partnered with ACI Worldwide and launched a comprehensive payment solution for acquirers and issuers in Brazil. This cloud-enabled platform supports financial institutions, software vendors and payment processors in digital transformation, allowing efficient product launches, secure ecosystem management and real-time fraud detection. Certified for Brazil, it meets all local regulatory requirements and aims to drive business growth and new revenue opportunities.

The board of PG plc resolved to distribute a net interim dividend of €4.5m equivalent to €0.0416667 net per ordinary share.

Hili Properties plc held its AGM, during which all resolutions on the agenda were approved. A dividend of €4.3m, equivalent to €0.0108 per share was approved.

The board of Grand Harbour Marina plc resolved to distribute a gross dividend of €0.4m, equivalent to €0.0195 per ordinary share.

The board of AX Real Estates plc approved the half-yearly financial report and unaudited financial statements as at April 30, 2024. Profit after tax during the period under review, amounted to €2.6m compared to €1.3m in the same period last year. The significant increase in revenue represents the rental income from the lease of AX ODYCY hotel and lido in Qawra which commenced in May 2023.

Lombard Bank Malta plc, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (SFC) and Trident Estates plc held their AGMs on June 27, whereby all resolutions were approved. Shareholders of SFC approved a final net dividend of €0.11 per ordinary share of €0.30, representing a final net dividend of €3.96m.

The board of Harvest Technology plc announced that the next AGM of the company will be held on July 29.

