Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index gained for the second consecutive week, advancing by 0.17% and closing at 8,386.625 points. A total of 22 equities were active, as seven headed north and another six closed in the red. A total of 207 deals generated a turnover of €1.5m, higher by €0.4m week-on-week.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index fell by 0.3%, as it settled at 1,177.063 points. Out of 63 active issues, 21 closed in the green, while another 27 closed in the opposite direction. The 3.85% Hili Finance Company plc Unsecured € 2028 recorded the best performance, as it gained 4%, to close at €97.75. Conversely, the 3.75% AX Group plc Unsecured Bonds 2029 lost 4%, ending the week at €95.03.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index recorded a gain of 0.4%, closing at 944.526 points. Out of 23 active issues, 17 appreciated while another two declined. The 4.1% MGS 2034 was the best performer with a 0.8% increase in price, to close at €108. The 4.45% MGS 2032 closed 0.2% lower, at €110.28.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc enjoyed a positive week, with a robust 3% rise in its share price. The equity reached a weekly high of €1.75 and closed at €1.74. BOV was the most active equity, with 94 trades worth €974,348.

On the other hand, HSBC Bank Malta plc faced a challenging week, with its share price sinking by 6.9%, to close at €1.36. The equity traded at a weekly high of €1.46 and a low of €1.34. A total of 23 trades of 85,932 shares, with a total turnover of €118,399 were recorded.

Malta International Airport plc saw a slight decline of 0.8% in its share price, closing at €5.95.

Trading activity was moderate, with 10 trades involving 7,045 shares generating €42,187 in turnover.

International Hotel Investments plc saw an impressive 6.6% increase in its share price, reaching €0.45. This was the result of two deals of 3,000 shares worth €1,350.

RS2 Software plc experienced a negative 3.7% movement in its share price, ending the week at €0.52. A total of five transactions of 11,222 shares, generated a total turnover of €5,583.

The share price of BMIT Technologies plc advanced by 6.7%, ending the week at €0.352. The equity traded between €0.354 and €0.328. A total of 36,450 shares exchanged hands across eight deals, generating €12,268 in turnover.

Malita Investments plc gained further ground with a 2.8% gain to end the week at €0.545. This was the outcome of two deals worth €1,472.

PG plc experienced a slight dip in its share price, declining by 1.6% to close at a weekly low of €1.89.

A total turnover of €3,401 was generated across four deals of 1,790 shares.

The share price of GO plc fell by 0.7%, closing at €2.70. Seven deals of 44,301 shares were executed.

Maltapost plc enjoyed a positive week, with a 4.4% rise in its share price, closing at €0.47. The equity traded between a high of €0.48 and a low of €0.43. A total of 207,060 shares spread across five deals were executed, leading to a total value of €96,828.

Company announcements

Last Wednesday, the board of BOV declared the payment of an interim cash dividend of €0.0924 gross per share, or €0.06 net of tax.

The dividend will be paid on November 27, to shareholders appearing on the bank’s register of shareholders, as at the close of business on November 12.

The board of Loqus Holdings plc announced that it is scheduled to meet on October 28, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the company’s financial statements for the financial year ended June 30.

