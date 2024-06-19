The Malta Union of Teachers has made a third request for a formal meeting to discuss stalled pay talks for educators.

The talks, on renewal of a sectoral agreement, have been dragging since December 2022, despite the government having promised substantial pay rises to educators before the 2022 general election.

A breakthrough appeared to have been reached last month, when the two sides announced a deal, which was subject to approval by the teachers.

But the deal raised a storm of protest, particularly by teachers who have been in service for over 20 years, who observed that allowances they were being offered in the new proposed agreement were only a minor improvement on what they received now.

Teachers also complained about being given allowances instead of an increase in their pay.

As a result, the union froze all negotiations and said it would go back to the negotiating table.

The MUT said on its website that there may have been reasons for no meetings to be held during the weeks prior to and following the EP and local council elections but there were now no valid reasons for any procrastination.

"Unless a meeting is called, it will be evident that the government is not willing to conclude the sectoral agreement for educators in a timely manner, despite its communication to educators about the benefits of the agreement," it said.

It said it would take any actions as required.

The union held a successful one-day strike last November and had been on the verge of calling further industrial action in May.

However more industrial action is unlikely at this point, with the end of the scholastic year only days away.