Mvintage has announced that Maruska Vella has been named Mvintage Woman of the Year 2024 during a special event, held on October 7 at Villa Mdina in Naxxar.

Maruska, the mother of Jake Vella, has shown immense courage and strength through incredibly difficult times. After recently losing Jake, who battled the rare condition ROHHAD, Maruska continues to be a beacon of love and support in the Maltese community. Her unwavering commitment to raising awareness and helping others while coping with her personal loss is a testament to her extraordinary resilience. Maruska’s story is one of profound strength, and her dedication to making a difference in the community is truly inspiring.

Now in its third year, this prestigious event was created in 2022 to recognise and honour exceptional women who have made a significant impact in their communities, embodying the spirit of female empowerment that lies at the heart of the Mvintage brand.

Born from a vision to leave a legacy for her daughter, Krystle Penza founded Mvintage to combine her love for art and fashion with her commitment to empower women. From a small kiosk at Tigné Point, Mvintage has evolved into a household name, with six stores across Malta and a global online presence. Over the past decade, Mvintage has consistently championed female empowerment through its jewellery, inspiring women to embrace their inner strength and believe in themselves.

This year’s four nominees for the Woman of the Year Award exemplify resilience, compassion, and a commitment to uplift their communities. Apart from Maruska, the other three nominees were Maja Theuma, Nicky Sansone and Christa Cilia.

Maja is an incredible athlete who represented Malta in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where she achieved impressive results. As a dedicated Paralympic swimmer, Maja has been competing internationally for over five years, with notable appearances at the 2019 and 2021 WPS World Championships. Her determination and passion have made her a role model for aspiring athletes and a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity. Maja’s strength as an athlete is not only her personal achievement but also a source of inspiration for the entire community.

Although Nicky is no longer with us, her legacy and message continue to resonate deeply within the Maltese community. Nicky courageously documented her battle with cancer on TikTok, spreading a message of positivity and love with her mantra, “Live, love... and smile!” A pioneer in Malta’s LGBTIQ+ history and a passionate advocate for animal welfare, Nicky’s kindness and spirit touched the lives of many. Her enduring legacy continues to inspire, and she will always be remembered for her bravery, compassion, and advocacy.

Christa is a devoted animal activist who, alongside her husband, has dedicated her life to caring for abandoned and traumatised dogs. Out of the 18 dogs she looks after, nine were rescued from.