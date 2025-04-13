We have all heard the saying, “lightning never strikes the same place twice”. It is often used to comfort someone after a rare misfortune, suggesting it will not happen again. But while it makes for a catchy phrase, scientifically, it could not be more wrong.

The myth likely has its roots in old folklore, when lightning was poorly understood and often feared as a sign of divine punishment.

Before modern meteorology, the random nature of lightning strikes seemed mysterious and the idea of it hitting the same spot twice felt unlikely, especially in small towns where tall structures were rare. Over time, this assumption turned into a widespread saying, passed down through generations.

In reality, lightning frequently strikes the same place multiple times, especially if it is tall, isolated or a good conductor.

A famous example is the Empire State Building in New York City, which is struck by lightning about 20 to 25 times each year. Why? Because it is tall, made of metal and often the highest point in its surroundings; all factors that make it a magnet for lightning.

Lightning follows the path of least resistance between the cloud and the ground. If that path includes a tall building, radio tower or even a tree, it is likely to be hit again and again. That is why safety experts advise against standing under trees or near tall objects during a thunderstorm.