The following results were elicited from the TIMSS 2023 survey which investigates achievement in science and mathematics of eighth-grade students. These results tackle several misconceptions in education which may have become ingrained into our culture.

• A common perception is that Maltese male students are better in science subjects than female students. This is partly correct since, in all school types, girls scored higher in biology and chemistry, while boys scored higher in physics.

• Another perception is that the percentage of low achievers in science and mathematics in Maltese schools is higher than that in schools abroad. This is incorrect since the percentage of Maltese low achievers in science (18%) and mathematics (15%) are both lower than the international averages (20% and 19% respectively).

• Another perception is that achievement of Maltese students in science and mathematics is on the decline. This is incorrect since in the 2007, 2015 and 2023 TIMSS cycles, mean scores improved from 457 to 481 to 501 in science and improved from 488 to 494 to 499 in mathematics.

• Another perception is that Maltese students miss school more frequently than students abroad. This is incorrect since the percentage of Maltese students who are absent from school at least once every two weeks (16%) is significantly lower than the international average (22%).