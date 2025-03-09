In today's competitive business landscape, securing financial support through funding schemes can be a game-changer for companies looking to expand, innovate, or improve their operations. Government and the European Union offer various funding opportunities that can help businesses achieve their goals without bearing the full financial burden alone.

Local funding experts EMCS Advisory, which has been at the forefront of Malta's journey within the European Union prior to accession, boasts a unit dealing specifically with EU funding opportunities. Experienced funding professionals help businesses navigate the application process, secure the best funding options, and manage projects efficiently to maximize success.

The Business Enhance Schemes 2025 are key EU funding initiatives designed to support businesses in Malta by providing financial assistance for start-ups and SMEs growth and digital transformation. Co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) 2021-2027, these schemes offer grants to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) invest in key areas such as digitalization processes and investments in equipment and machinery. With funding covering up to €128,400 per application and co-financing rates reaching up to 50% (+10% for Gozo businesses) for certain investments, the schemes aim to boost competitiveness and long-term sustainability. Businesses can benefit from structured financial aid with cut-off dates every two weeks, ensuring continuous access to support.

Large enterprises may also benefit from support for digital investment projects; however this opportunity is only available till May 2025.

Besides EU funding, other opportunities exist through support measures managed by Malta Enterprise, where companies (from SMEs to large entities) may benefit from cash grants or tax credits, or a combination of both, for investment projects covering up to €300,000 and a maximum support rate of 75%. Other support covers rental subsidies, skills development and smart and sustainable investments, amongst others.

Success stories: Businesses benefiting from EMCS support

Many companies have already benefitted from EU funding and Malta Enterprise support with EMCS guiding them through every step of often times complex processes which are not easy to navigate.

Marco Cauchi, General Manager, Federated Mills shared his experience: “The EMCS team was just what we needed to access national funding support for a large project like ours. The team offered a brilliant process, fact-based analysis, and a personal commitment which resulted in success. We recommend them for one simple reason: their recommendations and experience on funding is unmatched.”

Melvin Farrugia, Finance & Administration Manger, Multivend, also praised the support provided: “We would like to thank EMCS, whose invaluable support and guidance throughout the applications processed played a crucial role in securing the necessary funds …. Their professional input enabled us to make significant investments.”

Carmen Agius, IT Manager, Frank Salt Real Estate, said: “EMCS’s commitment to quality and dedication to our success was evident at every stage, and we are extremely satisfied with the results. The team at EMCS demonstrated extensive knowledge and a deep understanding of the various schemes we tapped into.”

EMCS is a trusted partner for several local businesses, helping them secure the best funding opportunities to support growth and success, with its dedicated experts initiating and following through the entire process — from identifying the most suitable funding scheme to preparing and submitting the actual application. Once the funding is secured, the funding team at EMCS ensures smooth project management, helping the applicant stay compliant and maximize the benefits of the grant. To successfully secure funding, EMCS takes businesses through these steps:

Identification of Business Needs: Determine the areas eligible for financial support. Research of Available Schemes: Explore funding opportunities relevant to the particular industry and client objectives. Assessing Eligibility Criteria: Ensure your company meets the requirements before applying. Preparing a Strong Application: Develop a compelling application justifying the need for the investment, highlighting growth potential, expected outcomes, and financial budgets. Engaging with Funding Bodies: Establish relationships with relevant organisations and funding bodies. Monitoring and Compliance: Once funding is secured, EMCS tracks its utilisation and ensures adherence to reporting requirements.

Led by Alison Mizzi, Director - EU Advisory, the EMCS funding team will navigate the complexities of funding, while the client can focus on growing and innovating his/her business. Whether the business is a startup or an established one, EMCS is the key which will unlock new opportunities and achieve long-term success.

