It's not news that Malta has become a hub for gambling - primarily because of its status as the foremost authority when it comes to iGaming licensing for online casinos and sportsbooks. The majority of Europe's digital casinos and sports betting sites are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) or even headquartered on the islands.

However, how does the nation stand up with other gambling destinations globally? Yes, the best online casinos in Malta will be played by people all over Europe and even further afield, but what do the islands attract in gambling tourism? Does it have a significant sway on the Maltese economy or is it a primarily digital affair?

Figures for iGaming impressive year-on-year

First things first, it would be prudent to lay out the numbers when it comes to iGaming and how that fluffs up the Maltese coffers. As scams.info explains, Malta was the first nation in Europe to legalise online gambling, meaning it was able to steal a march on the rest of the continent and establish a thriving industry. Because of that, figures in terms of the contribution of online casinos in Malta towards the nation's GDP are significant.

According to KPMG data for 2023, the industry contributes a whopping 12% of the Maltese GDP. That is an impressive amount, considering it is more than half a billion US dollars based on 2024's $4.9 billion GDP. For a country of a little more than half a million people, that really puts into perspective how the industry helps channel wider European money into its funds. However, that's only the iGaming aspect.

Tourism and casinos in Malta

It has to be said that, despite being home to the biggest hub for online gambling in Europe, Malta is not a particularly casino-mad nation. In fact, with the islands being home to only four physical casinos, it could hardly be compared to Las Vegas or Macau. Because of that, tourism to visit these casinos is not of a particularly noteworthy level.

That's not to say that the best online casino Malta has to offer entirely overshadows the brick-and-mortar establishments it hosts. In fact, the Dragonara is one of those venues that can attract a crowd. It's a former palace that sits in some of the most stunning scenery St Julian's has to offer. What is worrying, though, is the data on Maltese tourism that was announced at a conference at the same venue.

Slowing tourism a topic of discussion

At the Westin Dragonara Hotel, January of this year saw Deloitte presenting a survey of tourism that was commissioned by the Malta Hotel and Restaurant Association. In it, they highlighted something of a mixed bag when it came to tourism trends in 2024. According to the presentation, the final quarter of the year saw increased spending by tourists but a shorter stay on average.

This must also be taken with a pinch of salt, though, given that 2024 was also a record year for Malta in terms of tourism. With more than 3.5 million people taking a trip to the country - a whopping seven times the population - it's clear to see that the industry is in rude health in spite of shortening stays. It will be the case, though, that restaurateurs and hoteliers will be wary of inflation in prices propping up spending growth.

Indirect gambling tourism a major factor

While people may not be flocking to Malta for the same reasons they do Las Vegas, the iGaming industry does help boost the numbers of visitors in other ways. In particular, regular conferences like SiGMA draw thousands of visitors with their talks from Malta online casino figures and industry leaders. Every summer that one of these summits is held, Malta is swamped and hotels are booked out.

Because of how pervasive the gambling industry is in Malta's modern culture, it would be a big ask to be able to pinpoint exactly how much is spent on or because of gambling in the country. While it doesn't sit as one of the world's biggest gambling resorts, the casino does draw a number of visitors to these shores.

