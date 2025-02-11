‘Quantum apocalypse’ often makes headlines, warning of a future where quantum computers will break all encryption. But how real is this threat?

Indeed, quantum computers could swiftly factorise a large integer into prime numbers, a problem underlying modern encryption like RSA-2048, a widely used public-key cryptosystem for secure data transmission.

Classical computers would take hundreds of years to crack RSA-2048, but quantum computers could do it much faster. However, we are not there yet.

Quantum computers would need around 20 million qubits (the basic unit of information in quantum computing) to break RSA-2048, far beyond the few hundred available today.

Experts predict such capabilities might emerge by 2060, raising concerns for stored encrypted data.

Thankfully, solutions are in the works. Initiatives like quantum secure networks partnerships (QSNP) are developing quantum cryptographic protocols that are resistant to quantum attacks.

For example, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) offers ultra-secure communication, using quantum properties to detect eavesdropping and protect data.

So, while the threat is real, advancements in quantum-security technologies mean there is no need to panic.