Around 250 exhibitors took part in the annual agricultural show organised by Nadur local council for the feast of St Peter and St Paul, which is being celebrated on Saturday.

Items on display included agricultural produce, animals, old agricultural machinery, traditional carts, local crafts, traditional Maltese food, fishery products and home-made wine by Nadur farmers.

Benny and Tonia, the Cittadella Folk Group, Spiro Sillato and the Mnarja Folk Group entertained the audience.

Can. Carmelo Portelli blessed the show and the parade of horses and ponies, while Nadur mayor Edward Said presented local products and trophies to the exhibitors.

Traditional lace-making using bobbin pins. Plants and agricultural produce on show. A boy riding a traditional horse-drawn cart.