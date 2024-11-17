Christmas fair Natalis Notabilis will return to Rabat for a sixth edition this year, the government announced on Saturday.

The popular event will run from December 6 to 15 in its traditional location and is poised to be the fair’s biggest edition yet, with over 90 stalls.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the event would also serve as a showcase for local NGOs to promote their work and encourage visitors to sign up as volunteers.

The minister, Rabat mayor and organisers. Photo: DOI

“Natalis Notabilis is not just a cultural event, it is a community platform for people to come together with Christmas spirit,” she said.

Rabat Mayor Sandro Craus said he was pleased that the event would return to the town.

Organiser Charlo Vassallo thanked the ministry for its help to set up the event and said they have received a record number of applications from vendors to take part.

The fair will feature artisanal products, traditional foods, art and live entertainment, among other things. A Nativity Trail will lead visitors on a path to retrace the birth of Jesus Christ.

Aside from the Inclusion Ministry, the event is also backed by Visit Malta, the Rabat local Council and the Western Regional Council.