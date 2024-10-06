How will artificial-intelligence companions transform the care of older persons? How do other countries keep their ageing population active and healthy? And how can we make sure our human rights are safeguarded even as we age in Malta?

Lisa Warth

These are some of the topics that will be discussed at a landmark national conference on November 28, organised by the International Institute on Ageing United Nations - Malta (INIA), and Healthmark, a private healthcare company.

As Malta’s population continues to age rapidly, safeguarding the rights of older persons has come to the forefront of national discussions. This event will focus on how technological advancements and policies promoting active and healthy ageing, can protect the human rights of older persons in Malta and beyond.

Prof. Alexiei Dingli

AI senior companions, a concept gaining traction in the care of older persons, will be explored in a keynote speech by Prof. Alexiei Dingli, AI expert from the University of Malta. His address will delve into how AI can provide support, companionship, and assistance to older persons, improving their well-being and independence without replacing human interactions.

Meanwhile, Lisa Warth, Chief of the Population Unit at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), will share her insights with international perspectives of active and healthy ageing. With a wealth of experience in policy dialogue on demographic change, Warth will discuss global best practices that promote active ageing, drawing from her work at UNECE and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Also giving a keynote speech at the conference is Dr Mark-Anthony Vassallo, Consultant Geriatrician at the Ministry for Health and Active Ageing, who will address the medical aspects of safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of older persons in Malta.

“We are at a pivotal moment for the future of elderly care in Malta,” said Charlotte Sant Portanier, CEO of Healthmark. “Through this conference, we aim to engage all relevant stakeholders in a meaningful dialogue to ensure that older persons in Malta live with dignity, respect, and equal access to opportunities for healthy and active ageing.”

Marvin Formosa, Director of INIA, stressed that “By bringing together local and international experts, this conference allows us to examine global trends and how we can apply them to Malta’s specific context. It’s an opportunity to address the emerging challenges and capitalise on the opportunities that come with an ageing population.”

The conference, entitled Safeguarding The Rights Of Older Persons: Innovations In Healthy And Active Ageing will be held on Thursday, November 28 at Salini Resort between 8.30am and 1pm.

The conference is sponsored by Sidroc, Care Malta, Sana Sensitive and the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics.

For tickets to the conference visit Showshappening.com