Casino game fans have so many options that it can be hard to make the right choice. That's why we looked for the best online casinos in Sweden and listed the top 10 below. We tested and reviewed their desktop and mobile sites, games, deposit bonuses, and general terms and conditions to separate the gold from the mud.

You can easily find your match because Swedish online casinos offer something for everyone. From classic slots and table games to innovative live dealer tables, casino bonuses, and instant payments - all the quality criteria are checked. Find our expert recommendations in the following review.

Best Online Casinos in Sweden

Sweden’s Top 10 Online Casinos: Detailed Review

While experienced players may already have their favourites, those who start now might find the large availability of options confusing. To help you, we selected the top 10 casino sites authorised by the Swedish Gambling Authority and highlighted each platform's pros and cons. You can find more details in the reviews below.

1. LeoVegas – Best Overall Swedish Online Casino

With over 3,300 games to choose from, we ranked LeoVegas as number one among all Swedish online casinos. There are dozens of exclusive slots and games developed in-house, such as The Golden Lion progressive jackpot. Among the 26 table games, you can try Low Stakes Roulette, European Blackjack, and Lightning Baccarat, to name a few.

The live online casino games are powered by first-class software developers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, On Air, and Playtech. Over 20 high-roller-friendly tables are available in the VIP section. If you're into something more beginner-friendly, there are six bingo rooms as well.

Pros:

Over 3,300 slot games

iOS app rated 4.7/5

EGR Operator of the Year award in 2023

Live casino games from Evolution

Most generous first deposit bonus

Cons:

Few payment methods

New players are eligible for an appealing welcome bonus with extra cash and free spins. You can download a smooth app for Android and iOS or access the online slots and table games via a mobile browser.

With so many features, there's no doubt LeoVegas has won recognition in the Swedish gambling industry. The platform became Operator of the Year at the EGR Awards and Mobile Operator of the Year at the International Gaming Awards in 2023.

Visit LeoVegas

2. Swift Casino – Recommended for Fast Withdrawals

Swift Casino has the fastest payment providers, such as PayPal, Skrill, and Payz. Withdrawals take from 1 to 3 business days, depending on the chosen method. Debit cards and online banking are also accepted, and payments are protected with data encryption provided by Google Trust Services.

The online games of Swift Casino have been tested and certified by iTech Labs. The average RTP is 96.00%, and you can choose from over 4100 slots, such as Sweet Bonanza, Book of Dead, and Fishin' Frenzy Megaways. Blackjack fans will also find dozens of options - there are over 100 live tables and several RNG versions.

Pros:

Withdrawals from 1 business day

New games recently added

Over 100 live blackjack tables

Cons:

Low-rated mobile app

As one of the top casino sites in Sweden, it has several distinctive features. For example, the Hot and Cold function displays what games have recently paid out the highest and the lowest amount. The data is updated every 5 minutes, and you can check it by clicking the refresh button.

All slot machines and table games at Swift Casino are compatible with mobile devices, although the native app has negative customer feedback. That shouldn't stop you from giving it a try because while we tested the platform, we had no issues.

Visit Swift Casino

3. 10bet Casino – Premium Gaming Software

10bet is one of the best casino sites with premium software developers for Swedish players - Playson, Inspired, Yggdrasil, and Red Tiger. Here, you can also play the most popular casino games from Blueprint, 1x2 gaming, and Evolution. We had lots of fun playing NetEnt's Mummy Megaways, but you can also choose from 94 different games from the Cascading Reels series.

Another reason why we recommend 10bet is the baccarat selection. Beginners can try First Person Lightning Baccarat in its RNG version, while for experienced players, we suggest Speed Baccarat and Salon Prive Baccarat in their live dealer versions.

Pros:

Popular and niche software developers

Over 90 Megaways slots

Multiple online gambling products

Cons:

Slow withdrawal times

Even though we listed 10bet among the best online casinos in Sweden, it also offers other online gambling products. You can choose from sports betting and dozens of virtual sports. Over 12 payment providers are accepted, including Swish, Trustly, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Visit 10bet Casino

4. Paf– Feature Buy Online Casino Games

Feature buy slots at Paf will give you plenty of opportunities to land winning combinations. If you play Wolf Gold Ultimate by Pragmatic Play, you can buy the Money Respin feature and land a multiplier from 0.4x to 1000x your total bet. Paf has also highlighted the top 20 slots, in case you don't know where to start.

Pros:

Over 6,000 casino games

Welcome bonus with free spins

No wagering requirements

Cons:

No 24/7 live chat

Although Paf doesn't offer many promotions, its welcome bonus has excellent bonus terms. If you make a minimum deposit of 100 kr, you will get a generous number of free spins, which come without wagering requirements. The casino also appeals with its progressive jackpots, such as Mega Moolah and Hall of Gods.

Visit Paf

5. Betinia– Best Casino Bonuses

If you're looking for casino sites with generous bonus offers, Betinia is the right choice. You need to make a minimum deposit of 100 Swedish krona to become eligible and opt-in for the promotion at the cashier. Once the deposited funds are available in your casino account, the bonus will appear in your balance.

After claiming the bonus, you need to complete the 35x wagering requirements within 60 days. Please note that only Swedish krona is accepted.

Pros:

Fair wagering requirements

Average RTP of 96.00%

Max deposit of 100 000 kr

No transfer fees applied

Cons:

No phone support

Betinia has a balanced selection of online gambling games, with over 2100 options available. These are well-organized in multiple categories - Golden Slots, Jackpots, Exclusive, and Table Games, to mention a few. Another advantage is that the casino doesn't apply fees to deposits and withdrawals. You can choose from 12 payment methods, including Zimpler, Swish, debit cards, and bank transfers.

Visit Betinia

6. Campobet– Excellent Progressive Jackpot Slots

At Campobet, you'll find a competitive selection of progressive jackpots. Hundreds of classic and new games are available, such as Fire Joker, Legacy of Dead, and the recently added Lady of Fortune Remastered. You can see each game's current jackpot, most reaching over 86 000 000 kr.

The live casino is just as appealing. We had lots of fun with the game shows, especially Crazy Flip Coin by Evolution. Additionally, there are 65 blackjack tables, so you'll easily find something to suit your budget.

Pros:

Award-winning jackpot slots

Instant deposits via Bank ID

Bonus validity of 60 days

Many gambling products, including sports betting

Cons:

Withdrawals up to 50 000 kr

Jackpots excluded from welcome bonus terms

Unfortunately, you can't claim the welcome offer and play progressive jackpots with the bonus funds. However, most online slots are eligible and contribute 100% toward fulfilling the 35x wagering requirements.

Visit Campobet

7. Casumo– Dozens of Exclusive Slots

Few Swedish casinos can compete with Casumo's slot selection. Among the New & Exclusive titles, we found games from Thunderkick, Gameburger Studios, and Stakelogic, among others. Such diversity is great because you can try games with innovative features, such as Bass Blitz with its Cash Collect, Multiplier Cash Collect, and Eliminator Free Spins.

Pros:

Exclusive & Instant Win slots

Welcome offer with bonus spins

Excellent iOS app

Cons:

Limited live casino games

Few deposit methods

The only minor drawback we noted was that some classic live casino games were missing, such as craps. However, the roulette and blackjack selections compensate for it - try Easy Blackjack or Live Roulette from Evolution.

Visit Casumo

8. Mr Green – Top Live Dealers’ Lobby

Mr Green's live dealers' lobby has something for everyone. Stakes on most roulette games start from 1 kr to 2 kr, while blackjack tables have a minimum of 10 kr initial bets. Classics like Quantum Roulette and Blackjack Diamond VIP are available, but we advise you to check out the game shows.

Few Swedish casinos offer Pachinko, a live show with three phases (Qualification, Top-Up, and Bonus Round), during which the game rewards you with various multipliers. For card game fans, we suggest Teen Patti, Casino Hold'em, and 3 Card Brag. The website's very interactive - you can see how many people are playing the game and access leaderboards.

Pros:

Live casino games with low stakes

10 casino poker variations

Best mobile app for Android

Welcome bonus with extra poker tickets

Cons:

Few payment methods

New players can claim a first deposit bonus and get ten extra poker tickets. There's a separate platform for classic player-versus-player poker, which you can download on Google Play or the App Store. Another reason why we consider Mr Green a top online casino in Sweden is the Android app, with a user rating of 4.7/5.

Visit Mr Green

9. Race Casino - Fastest Pay N Play Casino

Race Casino is the fastest Pay N Play gaming site, but its withdrawal speed is also competitive. Customer support will approve your request within 24 hours, and your winnings will arrive within 12 hours to 3 business days. We advise you to choose Skrill or Neteller because they have the fastest processing times.

Pros:

Instant deposits via Bank ID

Withdrawal times from 12 hours

Over 2000 slot games

Cons:

No 24/7 live chat in Swedish

Fifteen software developers are available, including Hacksaw Gaming and ELK Studios. We found hundreds of slots, progressive jackpots, and dozens of RNG table games. You can also play live dice games and try scratchcards or bingo.

Visit Race Casino

10. Yako Casino - Recommended for Low Rollers

At Yako Casino, you can play 10p Roulette and 20p Roulette, as well as dozens of other blackjack games, including Evolution's First Person series. Classic video poker comes in 9 variations, such as Deuces Wild and Jacks or Better. We also found many low-roller online slot machines like Big Bass Bonanza.

Pros:

RNG table games with low stakes

Instant withdrawals via e-wallet

Occasional cashback bonus offers

Cons:

Few progressive jackpots

Compared to other top casinos online, Yako provides the fastest withdrawals via e-wallet. You can receive your winnings via Jeton, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller. All other withdrawal requests via bank transfer or debit card require 3-4 business days to arrive.

Visit Yako Casino

How We Chose the Best Casino Sites

We test dozens of platforms before choosing the best online casinos in Sweden. We choose sites with a valid licence for gambling in Sweden and make sure they correspond to the following criteria.

Security & licensing - Online casinos must have a permit from the Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen). We also check for SSL encryption certificates from Google Trust Services, Sectigo, Cloudflare, or another trusted digital security company.

Bonuses & offers - The best sites have fair welcome casino bonuses with wagering requirements under 35x - 40x and validity periods of up to 60 days. The minimum deposit is usually 100 kr, which fits every player's budget.

Game selection - Variety is key when choosing the best online casinos for Swedish players. We select sites with hundreds of slots, progressive jackpots, table games, live casino games, scratch cards, and Slingo.

Payment methods - All recommended casinos offer Fast and reliable payment methods, such as online banking, e-wallets, and debit cards.

Payout rates & RTP - We prioritise Swedish online casinos that have had their games and RTPs tested by independent third-party auditors like iTech Labs and eCOGRA.

Mobile experience - We select sites that offer mobile-friendly apps that you can download or access via a mobile browser on Android and iOS.

Customer support & service - Customer support must be available in Swedish and accessible 24/7 via live chat, email, or phone.

Popular Online Casino Bonuses for Swedish Players

Online casino players can choose from several types. There are bonus offers suitable for both new and loyal players, so you can always find a suitable match. Just make sure you read the terms and conditions before signing up.

Welcome casino bonuses – They usually come as a first deposit match and reward you with extra cash.

No-deposit casino bonus – Such online casino bonuses allow you to play without depositing upon registration.

Free spins casino bonuses – They can be included in the welcome bonus or a separate promotion. Pay attention to the T&Cs because some online slots might be excluded.

Reload casino bonuses – These apply to loyal customers who deposit regularly.

Cashback casino bonuses - It will give you back a percentage of your losses weekly or monthly.

Best Payment Methods Accepted by Casino Sites in Sweden

You can fund your casino account via e-wallet, debit card, prepaid card, bank transfer, or mobile payment methods like Apple Pay. We make sure all featured gaming sites accept at least several of them, such as:

Visa: Ideal for electronic funds transfers, debit cards like Visa provide instant deposits and are eligible for withdrawals. Mastercard: Similar to Visa, Mastercard is largely accepted at the top online casinos in Sweden. Apple Pay: This mobile wallet allows you to make payments using your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac. Google Pay: You can use it to make payments through Android devices, tablets, or watches. PayPal: PayPal is, without a doubt, the most popular and fastest e-wallet service on Swedish casino sites. Skrill: Another digital wallet ideal for larger transactions, thanks to its low-cost fees. Neteller: An online payment service provider offering digital wallet services similar to Skrill. Jeton: It's one of the most popular choices at Swedish online casinos. It's a digital wallet app hosting up to 50 different payment methods. Swish: A mobile payment system in Sweden that allows for immediate bank transfers via mobile. It's linked directly to your bank account. Bank ID: A secure electronic identification system in Sweden used for signing transactions and accessing online services, typically involving a mobile app or smart card.

Popular Casino Games to Play Online

Online casinos offer different game selections, each excelling in a different kind. Some have more slots, others have better live dealer lobbies, but any reputable gaming platform would have a little bit of everything. According to our research, here are the favourite games of Swedish players.

Slots - Slots are available in various themes and features, such as bonus spins and multipliers. Some have classic 3x5 layouts and fixed paylines, similar to classic one-armed bandits available in land-based casinos. Others have innovative mechanics, such as the cascading reels in the Megaways series. Popular games include Sweet Bonanza, Big Bass Bonanza, Starburst, and Book of Dead.

Progressive jackpots - These online casino games have prize pools, which increase with each bet placed until someone wins the jackpot. Popular examples include Mega Moolah, Divine Fortune, and Hall of Gods.

Roulette - Roulette originates from France and is a beginner-friendly table game. You can bet on numbers, colours, or combinations of both, while the idea is to guess in which pocket the ball will enter. European Roulette has 36 numbers, a single zero, and a lower house edge, while American has an additional zero pocket, which alters the RTP.

Blackjack - The game is simple. Your hand needs to go closer to 21 without exceeding it - the idea is to beat the dealer.

Baccarat - In this card game, you can bet on the player, banker, or a tie. Popular variations are Punto Banco, Chemin de Fer, and Baccarat Banque.

Poker - Classic player-vs-player poker is for experienced gamblers. Players aim to create the best hand or bluff opponents, usually using five cards. Hands rank from high card to royal flush. The top online casinos in Sweden usually have separate platforms where you can play Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Seven-Card Stud, and Three-Card Poker.

Video poker - A mix of poker and online slot games, it combines strategy and chance. You will be dealt a hand of cards and can choose which to hold or discard. Payouts are based on poker hand rankings, and the most popular game variations are Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, and Joker Poker.

Scratch cards - You purchase a virtual card and scratch it to reveal symbols and numbers, each coming with various payouts.

Depositing and Withdrawing Money at Online Casinos: A Step-by-Step Guide

To make a transaction, all you need is your payment method and casino account at the ready. Follow these steps to deposit or withdraw at any gaming site.

How to Deposit:

Log into your casino account. Go to the cashier and click "Deposit". Choose a payment method - e-wallet, debit card, prepaid card, or bank transfer. Enter the desired deposit amount. If you're claiming an offer, insert the bonus code as well. Review and confirm the transaction details. Check your casino balance - the deposited funds are automatically credited once you approve the payment.

How to Withdraw:

Navigate to the cashier and click "Withdraw". Choose a payment method. Most casinos require you to withdraw via the same method you used to deposit due to AML policies. Enter the withdrawal amount and verify the payment details. Submit a withdrawal request and wait for customer support to approve it. Check your e-wallet or bank account after the processing time has ended.

How to Make Sure You Are Playing at a Swedish Casino

Swedish companies are authorised by the local online gambling regulator, Spelinspektionen. Licensed operators have the authority's logo at the header or the footer of their sites. Additionally, you can see published audits on random number generators and SSL encryption certificates published at the bottom of the home page.

You should also look for casinos with customer support in your language, and they should accept payments in Swedish krona. Banking methods could vary from local to international, but you should avoid playing at casinos accepting cryptocurrencies - these aren't allowed for gambling in Sweden.

Getting Started with Online Casinos

When you decide on one of the best Swedish casinos online, all that's left is to register. We included this short step-by-step guide for beginners, so check it out.

Choose one of the legal online casinos suggested on this page.

Visit their site and click "Register" to create an account.

Insert your name, email address, date of birth, and contact details to set up the account.

Create a username and password.

Read the terms and conditions carefully and accept them.

Confirm your account by following the casino's link you received in your email.

Log in and verify your account by submitting a copy of your Swedish government-issued document (ID, passport, or driver's licence).

Explore the platform's games and features. Look for exclusive bonuses, but play responsibly and check their wagering requirements before claiming any.

Online Gambling Laws in Sweden

Sweden's online gambling laws are established under the Swedish Gambling Act, which took effect on January 1, 2019. The Swedish Gambling Authority, known as Spelinspektionen, is the official regulator and is responsible for monitoring online casinos' compliance. Only operators holding a valid licence can legally offer gambling services.

Besides online casinos, Sweden allows digital sports betting. Indeed, you may have noticed that many of the recommended platforms offer both products. Online poker is also allowed, and so are lotteries. Due to regulatory specifics, games like lotto and keno are provided by the state-owned Swedish company Svenska Spel.

Sweden's Gambling Tax Rules Explained

The Swedish government requires licensed online and land-based casinos to pay an 18% tax on their gross gaming revenue (GGR). Meanwhile, Swedish players do not pay taxes on their casino or sports betting winnings, provided the games are played through operators with a local licence. On the other hand, playing at unlicensed or foreign platforms could expose you to legal issues and potential taxation on winnings.

Online Casino Sweden FAQs

Are online casinos legal in Sweden?

The local online gambling industry is well-regulated, with legal online and land-based casinos. They were authorised under the Swedish Gambling Act, effective January 1, 2019. To operate legally, casinos must be licensed by the Spelinspektionen.

Can I play at casinos without a Swedish licence?

Swedish players should avoid playing at online casinos that don't comply with the local gambling laws. The reason is that unlicensed operators might not offer fair online casino games, and as a player, you have no consumer protection in such cases. You risk potential tax obligations on winnings.

How can I check if a casino has a Swedish licence?

To verify a casino's licence, visit the Swedish Gambling Authority's (Spelinspektionen) website for a list of registered operators. Additionally, licensed casinos typically display the Spelinspektionen logo and permit number on their site so you can easily spot it.

Do I have to pay taxes on my casino winnings in Sweden?

No, you don't have to pay taxes on winnings at Swedish online casinos. The only requirement is that online casino players choose licensed gaming sites. Otherwise, they might be subject to taxation and legal complications. The same is valid for all prizes you receive at land-based gambling venues.

What is Spelpaus and how does it work?

Spelpaus is Sweden's national self-exclusion system. It allows players to block access to all licensed gambling sites for a predetermined time period. It's easy to activate and can help you manage your gambling habits responsibly and prevent participation in various online casinos.

Do Swedish casino sites offer bonuses?

Of course, you can claim various casino bonuses. The most popular type is the welcome offer, which requires you to make a minimum deposit and matches it up to 100%. Other popular types are reload casino bonuses, free spins, and cashback promotions. Just make sure the minimum deposit is reasonable and wagering requirements are within 30x - 40x.

Play responsibly at Online Casinos in Sweden

Whether you're here for the best online slot games, table games, online casino bonuses, or something else, please remember to play responsibly. Make sure you set a budget you can afford and stick to it. Following the example of other European Union markets, the Swedish gambling industry offers tools such as deposit limits and spending limits available at all licensed online casinos.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.