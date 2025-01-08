The guardian of the Franciscan Friars Minor church in Għajnsielem, Fr Marcello Ghirlando, has announced that St Anthony church will be embarking on a major project that includes a set of new bells for the church. The announcement was made during the 11am mass by Fr Ghirlando on New Year’s Day. The news was received with much enthusiasm by the faithful, especially those who frequent the church regularly.

According to Fr Ġorġ Aquilina, OFM (deceased), the bells, which are out of tune, were originally meant for the church of the Holy Eucharist (tas-Sagramentini) of Valletta. The three bells were commissioned by merchants Enrico Bardon and Giuseppe Mizzi of Valletta. They were manufactured by Carlo Pace who owned a foundry in Marsa.

It resulted that the nuns who ran the church said the bells were too big. So Bardon spoke to Fr Wistin Xerri, OFM, who proposed that the bells be given to a new church dedicated to St Anthony in Għajnsielem which was almost completed.

The proposal was accepted and the bells were brought from Marsa on the initiative of Fra Manwel Cassar OFM, of Nadur. The cost to transfer the bells was £99.4s.

The big bell was named Francesca, the middle one Antonia, while the third was named Bonaventura. Another bell was added to the set. It belonged to Fra Diegu Institute and was named Bernardina.

The new set will include a bell, named Immakulata, being given by the friars of Ta’ Ġieżu church of Valletta free of charge. The bell was manufactured by Ferdinando and Sebastiano Leotta in 1812. It cost 213 skudi, 7 tari’ and 4 grani.

The other bells, to be tuned in on the Immakulata, are Antonia (€27,000 ), Francesca (€34,000) and Clara (€21,000). The bells will be cast at the Royal Eijsbouts Foundry, the Netherlands.

The bells will be operated both electrically and by hand.

Those who would like to help in this project are to contact Fr Ghirlando on 9980 5360.