Karl Farrugia has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Primary Health Care, and Roseanne Camilleri took on the role of Chief Executive Officer of Mental Health Services, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Farrugia joined the health ministry as a biomedical engineer in 2001 and was appointed Director for Management and Logistics of Materials at Mater Dei in 2007. In 2011 he was appointed CEO of the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit (CPSU).

During the COVID pandemic, Farrugia represented Malta in the EU Joint Procurement Strategic Action Group. In 2022, he was awarded the Medal for Service to the Republic.

Camilleri meanwhile served as the CEO of Primary Health Care since 2017, following 10 years of leading the Pharmacy of Your Choice (POYC) program.

She holds an MBA from the University of Grenoble and a postgraduate certification in hospital management from the University of Birmingham.

Camilleri also contributes academically as an Associate Dean at Queen Mary University of London - Malta.

In 2021 she was crowned National Worker of the Year and in 2022 she received the Innovative Initiative Recognition Award at the Med-Tech Summit World Awards.