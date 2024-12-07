Over 120 pharmacists working in the public service are poised to get financial upgrades and professional development opportunities after a new collective agreement for the professionals was signed.

Health and Active Aging Minister Jo Etienne Abela and Parliamentary Secretary for Active Aging Malcolm Paul Agius Galea presided over the signing of the new collective agreement between the government and UĦM- Voice of the Workers, for pharmacists working with the Public Service.

According to a press statement sent on Saturday, the new agreement includes “substantial” improvements to employees' salary packages through enhanced allowances that reflect the specialised nature of their work.

The agreement also provides expanded opportunities for professional development, providing training opportunities to further improve the pharmacists' skills and efficiency.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said the agreement not only supports the pharmacists’ career growth but also strengthens the overall efficiency and capacity of the pharmacy sector.

“The agreement aims to provide a higher quality of care and service to our patients, ensuring that they benefit from the expertise and dedication of a well-trained and highly skilled pharmacy team,” Abela said.

On his part, Galea said that this sectoral agreement will not only improve the working conditions of pharmacists in the Public Service but also strengthen the quality of care given to patients, including those who require regular medical assistance and the elderly.

The collective agreement was signed by the permanent secretary of the Health Ministry, Joseph Chetcuti, the permanent secretary of the Active Ageing Ministry Christine Schembri, Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister Joyce Cassar, Director-General Clarence Pace, and Director-General of the Industrial Relations Unit Thomas Wood. On behalf of UĦM, Josef Vella and Annalise Casha signed the agreement.