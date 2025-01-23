New collective agreements for Malta Air Traffic Services (MATS) management and clerical workers in local councils have been signed, the government announced in separate statements on Thursday.

The collective agreement between MATS and the General Workers Union (GWU) will see air traffic managers’ pay increase, affecting 25 employees, the Transport Ministry said Thursday.

Transport Minister Chris Bonnett presided over the signing, with MATS CEO Claude Mallia saying a "major project" to build a new air traffic control centre would soon launch.

Meanwhile, more than 260 clerical workers within local and regional councils are set to see their pay and working conditions improve and gain enhanced opportunities for further training and career progression, the Local Government Ministry said.

The clerical workers agreement was signed between the Association for Local Councils and the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin (UĦM) after talks presided over by the Local Government Division and the government’s Industrial Relations Unit, the ministry said.

Announcing the move, minister Owen Bonnici said workers will be entitled to ten days of cultural leave per year under the new agreement when selected to represent Malta in cultural activities at home and abroad.

Those representing the country in sports will also be granted special leave in line with schemes run by SportMalta, he said.

All new workers will commence employment with an indefinite contract, a better deputising allowance, and an improvement in the performance bonus rate, he added.