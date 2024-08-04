Throughout August and September, Jo Borg Gallery in Sliema is showcasing a collective show of artworks by locally established and emerging artists Joyce Camilleri, Anabel Cordina, Stephania Micallef and Irene Zammit, alongside the contribution of esteemed foreign graphic artist and art director Vlado Goreski.

The exhibition, named Grafika, serves as a window into an array of works on paper, seamlessly blending traditional and experimental printing techniques with digital photography and mixed media practices.

A work on paper by Joyce Camilleri from her Transient series

The works are deeply rooted in the artists’ personal yet interwoven visual narratives, resulting in a display that merges profound technical expertise with daring artistic processes. In this sense, the artists and their respective works were selected for their distinct response to subject matter yet shared an uninhibited approach to the artistic process.

With a strong foundation in drawing, printmaking and, most recently, in painting, Camilleri’s Transient series reflects her ongoing exploration of the materiality of the medium and her deep commitment to process-led mixed media practices.

Cordina’s labour-intensive carving process gives rise to pieces that stem from a meditative dialogue with the medium, resulting in works that embody contemplative introspection.

A work on paper by Stephania Micallef, 2021

On the other hand, Micallef’s woodcut prints distil minimal structures, consciously uncovering raw elements of line, form and movement in her strikingly minimalistic compositions.

Zammit’s fine art etchings and drawings are dedicated to capturing intricate yet complex naturalia, embracing evocative forms that play with stark contrasts, and invite the onlookers to ponder the elaborate textures of the natural world.

Meanwhile, Goreski’s recent forays into composite photography are characteristic of his apocalyptic surrealist imagery, rich with symbolism and expressionism ‒ purely digital interventions that build upon his earlier traditional graphic work grounded in aquatint and dry point.

A work on paper by Vlado Goreski, 2024

Technique and experimentation

Grafika emerges as a compelling convergence of technical skill and experimental ingenuity, a collective that challenges established artistic conventions while celebrating the artistry inherent in photography, drawing and traditional printmaking.

The exhibition is envisioned as a platform for established and emerging artists to unveil their distinct viewpoints and innovative techniques, while skilfully interweaving digital innovation with traditional artistic methods and material research; a curation that seeks to spark meaningful conversations surrounding the intersection of art, technology and materiality.

Jo Borg Gallery is a forum for emerging and established artists whose work is showcased in a year-long programme of exhibitions and events, contributing to transnational arts and culture ecosystems.

The aim of the gallery is to develop an artist-centred legacy that values tradition, embraces innovation and reflects contemporary creative culture. As an artist-led initiative, the gallery is duly committed to nurture talent and bridge creative culture and learning.

The gallery also fosters the development of interdisciplinary art forms, as they coexist in a common space, yet preserving individual and collective identities.

Grafika opened yesterday and runs until September 28. For more information about the gallery’s opening hours, visit joborggallery. com or e-mail info@joborggallery.com.