Heritage Malta has launched a landmark exhibition, The Republic of Malta: The First Fifty Years, 1974-2024, at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta.

Running until March 2025, the exhibition is a commemorative showcase reflecting on Malta’s journey as a republic.

Hosted in the Palace’s Uccelliera, formerly the space where Grand Masters kept exotic birds as a status symbol of their power, the exhibition features a rich collection of documents, artefacts, and multimedia displays exploring Malta’s struggle for self-determination.

The exhibition was inaugurated during an official ceremony, attended by dignitaries and officials, during which President Myriam Spiteri Debono defined the Republic as a “symbol of a nation and a people that are endowed with the wisdom our forefathers accumulated over the past centuries”.

She stressed the importance of young Maltese appreciating the significance of a republic as a place where "people choose their leaders and map their way forward".

Prime Minister Robert Abela during the inauguration of the exhibition. Credit: DOI

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the constitutional development of the Republic is integral to the very essence of Malta’s identity.

Quoting from the Constitution, Abela emphasised that Malta is a democratic republic based on work and respect for the fundamental rights and freedoms of people.

“Our country has achieved great things when united”, the Prime Minister said, noting the significant reforms carried out by the Government in recent years, including the process of the appointment of the Head of State.

On his end, Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici said commemorating 50 years since Malta became a republic is a historic moment, where the Maltese people have joined full autonomy over their destiny.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said Malta’s journey is full of key events, including independence, the establishment of the republic and EU membership.

“These fifty years marked a journey of great achievements for the country, built on the vision of strong leadership and the resilience of the Maltese and Gozitans”, the Minister added.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici noted the historic moments of Malta's recent historic journey. Credit: DOI

Heritage Malta Chairman Mario Cutajar emphasised that:

“This tiny republic is a work-based one, and work is done by the people,” he said, adding how the exhibition is a “celebration” to the generations who were part of Malta’s journey and growth.

On his end, Heritage Malta CEO Noel Zammit said the exhibition offers a “profound insight into the resilience and determination of the Maltese people.”

The exhibition includes a bilingual and illustrated catalogue, which is available for purchase. Entrance to the exhibition is included in the Grand Master’s Palace experience, which is fully accessible for persons with mobility challenges.