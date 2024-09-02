Postage of a letter up to 50g to a local address will cost 45c from Monday, according to a new schedule of tariffs announced by MaltaPost. That is up from 38c at present.

The postal company said the Malta Communications Authority had approved the introduction of a mechanism that automatically sets tariff increases in view of unsustainable costs for various services.

MaltaPost explained that several services had been negatively impacted by lower postal volumes, Brexit, the introduction of VAT on low-value items originating from non-EU countries, rising costs and other global market forces.

Among other changes, a 50g registered letter for a local address will cost €3.40.

Redirection of mail for a year will cost €15.88.

The new tariffs are shown below.