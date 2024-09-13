A new social housing complex that will cater to 46 families has been opened in Luqa, the Social Accommodation Ministry announced on Friday.

The complex, which has been named after former Labour minister Joe Brincat, also includes 55 garages and car spaces, including spaces for cars designed for people with disabilities.

Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes said that the project cost €5 million and will offer a dignified place to live for families as well as improve their quality of life.

Galdes said it was fitting to name the block after Brincat, who was a former housing minister himself, because he worked tirelessly to improve the social sector.