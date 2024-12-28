Nine student organisations have called on authorities to reject a US request to extradite a young man wanted on charges of selling illegal malware on the dark web.

In a statement on Saturday, the European Law Students’ Association (ELSA) Malta and eight other organisations expressed their “unequivocal opposition” to the extradition of Meli to the US while “strongly urging” Maltese authorities to reject the request.

Calling the case “not merely a matter of nationality... [but] a matter of sovereignty,” the association said authorities in Malta should “assert Malta’s sovereign right to adjudicate offences committed within its jurisdiction.”

“The alleged crime was committed within Maltese territory, and it is therefore the Maltese courts that must determine Mr. Meli’s guilt or innocence”, the statement read.

Daniel Joe Meli, a 28-year-old check-in agent is being sought by the US authorities for his alleged illegal dealings on the dark web between December 2012 and June 2022.

He is currently undergoing extradition proceedings in Malta. If extradited, he will be sent to the US to face charges and serve time – if found guilty.

The statement, posted to Facebook by ELSA Malta and endorsed by eight other student organisations, said Meli’s extradition “raises serious concerns regarding his fundamental rights.”

The student organisations said there was “substantial risk” of Meli facing “inhuman or degrading treatment and harsh conditions” and “disproportionately severe penalties inconsistent with Malta’s commitment to justice and human dignity.”

The student organisations insisted that should Meli be found guilty, any subsequent sentence “must be served in Malta, ensuring accountability and respect for the territorial scope of our judicial system.”

They called on the judiciary "to remain steadfast in its commitment to sovereignty, justice, and the rule of law” while stressing it "imperative the Maltese state asserts its sovereignty”.

The statement was endorsed by the Malta Law Students' Society (GħSL), Pulse, Studenti Ħarsien Soċjali (SĦS), European Studies Organisation (ESO), International Students Organisation (ISA), Society for Architecture & Civil Engineering Students (SACES), Betapsi Malta and Vuċi Kollettiva.

Student representatives Kris Bajada (UOM Council), Ella Micallef Darmenia (Faculty of Laws) and Thea Sultana (Faculty of Arts) also endorsed the statement.

Daniel Meli's parents Chris and Lucienne have filed a petition to reform extradition laws. File photo: Karl Andrew Micallef.

Earlier this month, Meli’s parents filed a parliamentary petition – linked to in the ELSA Malta Facebook post – calling for legal changes to ensure that crimes committed on Maltese soil are tried in Malta.

While Meli originally agreed to be extradited to the US, he later retracted his consent after hiring new lawyers who argued that the magistrates’ court had not verified whether he was medically fit and capable of understanding his decision.

In an interview with Times of Malta in August, Meli’s parents said the young man had not been given his usual medication to treat his anxiety and arthritis, adding to the “immense pressure” he felt to make a decision on his extradition within just 15 minutes.

An appeal against Meli's extradition was dismissed, followed by constitutional proceedings. Meli lost the constitutional case in July and was held in custody pending his extradition.

But in August the government announced it was drafting legislation that would allow him to contest his extradition once more while introducing safeguards allowing a wanted person “adequate time” to decide on extradition requests.

It also allows anyone awaiting extradition from Malta, who had previously consented, to apply before the Court of Criminal Appeal to reconsider their willingness to be extradited.