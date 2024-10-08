Updated 2.10pm

Norma Saliba has resigned her €72,000 post as CEO of the Centre for the Maltese Language, to become the Labour Party's new head of communications and spokesperson.

Her new job within Labour comes weeks after she unsuccessfully sought election as party president.

Saliba, who was previously head of news at Public Broadcasting Services, spent just over a year as CEO of the Centre for the Maltese Language - a state entity that was set up one month after she was forced out of her PBS job.

In a statement, the Labour Party emphasised Saliba's 25 years of media experience and wished her all the best in the role. It also thanked Saliba's predecessor Ronald Vassallo, who resigned last month.

The Culture Ministry thanked Norma Saliba for her "immensely good work" in favour of the Maltese language as CEO of the Maltese Language centre.

The ministry said Maris Camilleri has been appointed acting CEO of the Centre.

She is a visiting research fellow at the University of Essex after having worked as a lecturer in the Languages and Linguistics Department at the same University.

Camilleri was also a casual lecturer at the Institute of Linguistics at the University of Malta.