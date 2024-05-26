Trident Trust was one of the main sponsors, alongside FinanceMalta, of the recent 0100 Conference in Prague. “The CEE region has been growing steadily in recent years, In 2022, the region’s investment volume reached €2.77 billion. Working with FinanceMalta allows us to leverage each other’s strengths and enhance visibility to tap into this potential,” explains director Keith Zammit, director of Trident Trust’s Fund Services.

The 0100 Conference was attended by professionals and stakeholders from the private equity and venture capital industries namely institutional and individual investors, private equity and venture capital fund managers, entrepreneurs, consultants, lawyers and accountants.

Besides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among professionals in the private equity and venture capital ecosystem, the event focused on Investment Trends, Fundraising Strategies, Deal Flow and Due Diligence, Portfolio Management and Industry Insights and discussed Regulatory and Legal Updates

“We chose to sponsor this event primarily because today, the 0100 Conference is established and very sought after by the industry from where we gained valuable market intelligence and insights into the trends, the regulatory changes, and best practices within the private equity and venture capital industry in this emerging market,” explains Zammit.

Founded in 1978, Trident Trust is a leading independent provider of corporate, trust and fund administration services to the financial services sector worldwide, employing over 1,000 staff across a global footprint that spans Africa, the Americas, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and the Middle East.

Zammit outlines how private equity and venture capital investment activity in the CEE region has been growing steadily in recent years.

In 2022, total investment volume in the CEE region reached €2.77 billion driven mainly by private equity and venture capital deals across a wide range of sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services with venture capital activity primarily focused on early-stage and growth-stage companies, with a significant portion of investment going into startups and high-growth enterprises.

Sectors such as technology and healthcare, have seen particularly strong investment activity due to their growth potential and attractiveness to investors.

“There is growing interest in our region. €821 million were invested in venture capital, a record value of 13 per cent increase year-on-year while growth capital funding amounted to €1,23 billion, making it the biggest sector for investment. The number of follow-on deals in 2022 also increased to 82 per cent of total investments, up 78 per cent from 2021.

“It is a market that is showing potential, and Malta has all it takes to be part of this success,” says Zammit.

“Obviously, these events not only allow us to engage with a diverse range of industry professionals, including fund managers, investors, lawyers, accountants, and other service providers, but also help us enhance our brand’s visibility and also contribute to Malta’s mission to promote our country’s 20-year reputation as a financial services centre,” he added.

Partnering efforts with Finance Malta

Zammit noted that the 0100 Conference in Prague was also supported by FinanceMalta and noted that such collaborations should be the natural strategy because “showcasing of the respective strengths and offerings comes out stronger”.

“Partnering with FinanceMalta is a big advantage. When the effort is a collective one, everyone enjoys better visibility, the endorsement is stronger and more credible and all efforts remain aligned to those of Malta’s strategy to promote our jurisdiction’s strengths and advantages, such as its regulatory environment, tax incentives, and geographical location.”

Zammit added that working in tandem with FinanceMalta has always allowed Trident Trust to access a broader network of industry professionals, investors, and potential clients.

“As an EU member, Malta benefits from passporting rights, allowing financial services firms established in Malta to operate across the EU single market without the need for additional regulatory approvals.”

“This provides access to a market of over 440 million consumers and enables firms from the CEE region to establish a presence in Malta, a financial services jurisdiction with a well-developed regulatory framework that is overseen by the MFSA, from where they can expand their operations across Europe.

“Partnerships such as these, send a powerful message that our sector is healthy, united and brimming with professional collaboration. Showing unity and cohesion within our financial services sector, especially at this very delicate time, is the best way how to showcase Malta as an ideal jurisdiction for investment and financial transactions,” he added.

While investment activity is spread across the CEE region, certain countries have emerged as key hubs for private equity and venture capital activity.

Countries such as Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania, and Slovakia attract a significant share of investment due to their large and growing economies, skilled workforce, and favourable business environment.

The Czech Republic was the leading destination with a fifth of the region’s total investment value, and 6 per cent of the companies receiving funding.