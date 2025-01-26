Regulations that apply to businesses should not be viewed as obstacles but as frameworks that, when used effectively, can enhance competitiveness and open new opportunities, says Mario Xuereb, the newly appointed CEO of the Malta Business Bureau, adding that this proactive and solution-oriented approach should be central to the MBB’s vision and its role in supporting Maltese businesses within the EU context.

A long career in journalism has provided Mario Xuereb with a strong foundation in research, clear communication, and critical thinking, qualities which he is now applying in his new role as CEO of the Malta Business Bureau.

“For over 25 years, I have observed the EU evolve through several landmark initiatives as well as challenging times. Today, it faces complex geopolitical challenges namely Russia’s war in Ukraine, escalating tensions in the Middle East, balancing trade relations with a new Trump administration and managing global partnerships in a world defined by shifting alliances, particularly because of China’s growing international influence.

“Therefore, the key three questions are: How can the EU remain relevant, resilient, and competitive? How can it better engage with regional realities to prevent another Brexit-like outcome? And how will the European Commission set its agenda to address these challenges, especially when implementing the political guidelines outlined by President Ursula von der Leyen for her second term?”

Xuereb explains how this context shapes his vision for the Malta Business Bureau.

“My vision is for the MBB to become a dynamic advocate for Maltese businesses and a proactive contributor to the EU policy landscape. I aim to transform the MBB into a think tank on European affairs, playing a key role in shaping debates on EU legislation, rather than simply reacting to them.

“To achieve this, we must engage stakeholders to develop strategic policy positions that reflect both Maltese and EU perspectives. By uniting businesses, industry leaders, and policymakers, MBB can assist the government and MEPs in shaping policies that balance national interests with broader EU goals. This proactive approach aligns with MBB’s rebranding, emphasising growth, adaptability, and Malta’s influence in the EU.”

Xuereb notes that the primary goal will be to ensure that Maltese businesses stay at the forefront of EU opportunities and challenges by strengthening the MBB’s voice at EU level, enhancing communication with stakeholders and supporting businesses through the implementation of EU projects that build capacity to address challenges such as sustainability, digital transformation, and skills development.

Referring to the challenges currently being faced by Maltese businesses, Xuereb highlights the adaptation to EU legislation, digital transformation, and sustainability targets.

Primary goal will be to ensure that Maltese businesses stay at the forefront of EU opportunities and challenges

“These are not just compliance burdens but opportunities to boost competitiveness through greener operations, digital tools, and ESG alignment, leading to efficiency, market access, and resilience.

“However, as a small island state, Malta faces disproportionate impacts from measures like green taxes on transport, which increase costs. While adaptation takes time, safeguards are essential to ensure a fair playing field for Maltese businesses,” he adds.

He points out that one of the MBB’s key roles is helping Maltese businesses capitalize on EU funding and initiatives.

“EU projects can be a strategic tool for translating EU policy into actionable support, helping businesses implement changes that enhance cost-efficiency, capacity building, and competitiveness. The MBB has developed a strong projects arm that complements the work of our policy team, focusing on funding opportunities and the development of EU projects that support the business community in key areas such as sustainability, digital innovation, and upskilling. Our aim for 2025 is to align our initiatives more closely with the EU’s strategic priorities.”

Xuereb believes that in an EU context, one of the biggest challenges for Maltese businesses remains the complex and resource-intensive landscape of EU regulations.

“These regulations should not be viewed as obstacles but as frameworks that, when used effectively, can enhance competitiveness and open new opportunities and this is where the MBB, with its extensive expertise and deep understanding of EU mechanisms, plays a crucial role.”

“We collaborate with organisations such as BusinessEurope, Eurochambres and HOTREC and engage closely with Malta’s Permanent Representation to the EU and MEPs to amplify the voice of Maltese businesses which allows us to raise awareness of EU legislation at an early stage so that businesses can prepare proactively, mitigate costs, and turn challenges into opportunities.”

Xuereb singles out sustainability, digital transformation, and AI as the critical drivers for businesses to stay competitive in today’s market.

“While companies can integrate ESG principles through energy audits, renewable energy adoption, and sustainable supply chain practices, they can also embrace advanced digital tools, including AI to optimize operations like inventory management, automate tasks, and enhance customer service. Here, the MBB can also support businesses to access EU funding and provide guidance and connections to help them align with EU priorities while improving efficiency, reputation, and market share.”

Acknowledging that SMEs and larger companies operate in different realities and experience different challenges, Xuereb announced that the MBB is currently evaluating an upcoming EU initiative to create a new enterprise category for small mid-cap companies.

“This initiative should reflect better the realities of several Maltese businesses currently classified as large and reduce regulatory burdens and ease state-aid limitations.”

“Journalism has taught me the importance of listening, analysing, and communicating effectively and these are the skills that are guiding my leadership at MBB, supported by my belief in fostering transparency, building strong networks, and promoting informed decision-making. Ultimately, these principles will solidify the MBB’s role as a trusted partner in Malta’s engagement with the EU.