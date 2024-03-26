Data concerning Malta’s ‘pillboxes’ – small defensive forts built all around the island prior to and during World War II to defend it in case of an invasion – is to be comprehensively documented and made publicly available, following an agreement signed between local NGO Battlefront Malta and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH).

The agreement was signed by Kevin Borda, head of National Inventory, Research and Archaeology Unit at the SCH, and Christian Debono, treasurer of Battlefront Malta, a local NGO dedicated to raising awareness and promoting the significance and interpretation of military history in Malta with the aim of preserving them.

Superintendent of Cultural Heritage Kurt Farrugia was also present for the signing.

Battlefront Malta members and volunteers have since December 2020 been meticulously gathering – through fieldwork and geospatial analysis – valuable data that will contribute to the preservation and recognition of the pillboxes, last type of fortifications built in Malta. This work was all done on a voluntary basis, including several trips to archives abroad to support the project with primary material.

Christian Debono, treasurer of Battlefront Malta (left), and Kevin Borda, head of National Inventory, Research and Archaeology Unit at the Superintendance of Cultural Heritage, signing the agreement.

Through the agreement, the NGO agreed to transfer to the SCH all the data gathered related to the pillboxes, including detailed descriptions and photographs of over 200 beach posts and other defence positions, that were previously ‘invisible’.

The data will be included within the Superintendence’s GIS Interface, which is updated with the latest data on known cultural heritage assets.

Debono, from Battlefront Malta, said: “The technical data transfer from Battlefront Malta to the Superintendence inaugurates a new era for the conservation of Malta’s World War II defences. This collaboration will make the data available to the public through the Superintendence GIS Interface and Battlefront Malta website in the coming months.

RELATED STORIES Pillboxes: surviving traces of Malta’s wartime past

“The availability of this information will facilitate the regulation and protection of these sensitive sites, further enabling their long-term legal preservation. It will also support and promote new research on this layer of Malta’s defence.”

He added that the present task is to make the necessary government bodies and the public aware of this national inventory. This can be done through education and public awareness on the significance of this concrete heritage.

An even bigger challenge is to keep researching and documenting new sites or structures of interest which, given their state of deterioration or damage, often renders the task akin to an archeological project of some ancient ruin.

A depth post overlooking Marsascala Creek, nowadays totally surrounded by buildings.

Pillboxes form part of Malta’s World War II architectural heritage. Like Fort Campbell at Mistra, and other defensive positions that were used, built or altered during the conflict, they reflect a specific strategic, technological and cultural period which is of high importance to the island’s history.

Pillboxes, in particular, are the legacy of Malta’s preparation for a full-scale invasion of the island. One can also observe variations in their make and design according to developing enemy strategy.

More importantly, local pillboxes, although derived from British plans, are architecturally unique and contain distinct local innovations that cannot be found anywhere else.

Correction March 27, 2024: A previous version stated that the pillboxes are to be added to the National Inventory. That is a separate process.