The Planning Authority’s proposed amendments to the Development Notification Order “ignores” the recommendations of the public inquiry into the death of Jean-Paul Sofia, the ADPD said on Saturday.

Last February the PA had presented changes to the DNO procedure to facilitate greening projects by government agencies, local councils and other public entities.

Under the proposed changes, many greening projects to create public recreational areas could proceed with a DNO rather than full planning permits.

The public consultation period on these amendments closed last week.

ADPD the Green Party deputy chairperson Carmel Cacopardo, who is also an architect, said the PA’s proposal will make it possible to develop structures and facilties of any size without public scrutiny, both within the development zone and outside it (ODZ) as long as they can be associated with a greening project.

The Sofia inquiry had recommended that development in industrial estates should be subject to the full scrutiny process linked to normal development applications.

In a press conference outside the PA offices, ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci said under the proposed amendments, greening projects will not be subject to public scrutiny making it difficult for other authorities to regulate this type of development.

“The PA seeks to be above the law,” she said.