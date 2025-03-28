A passenger who smoked aboard a Ryanair flight from Cologne has been fined €2,000, the airline said on Friday.

Ryanair welcomed the decision by a Malta court to convict a passenger who it said had disrupted flight FR5205 on Saturday when they smoked aboard the plane and refused to follow crew instructions.

The passenger pleaded guilty and was handed a €2,000 fine.

In a statement, Ryanair said it was committed to ensuring that all passengers and crew travelled in a safe and respectful environment free of unnecessary disruption caused by a "tiny number of unruly passengers".

“It is unacceptable that passengers, many of whom are travelling with young families, are forced to suffer unnecessary disruption because of one unruly passenger’s behaviour," a spokesperson said, adding that Ryanair supported the court decision.

"Ryanair has a strict zero tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct, and we will continue to take action, including travel bans, supporting investigations by local law enforcement authorities, and pursuing civil damages to combat passenger misconduct onboard our flights.”