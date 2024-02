The Chorus Urbanus will present a trumpet and organ concert at the Sacred Heart shrine in Fontana on March 9 and a sacred music concert on March 20. Both performances start at 7.30pm. Entrance is free.

Meanwhile, the feast day of Our Lady of Sorrows will be marked with mass at 6pm, followed by the procession in a pageant form along the streets of Fontana on Friday, March 22. Three Holy Week statues will be carried in procession along with parishioners wearing biblical costumes.